Clothes Less Traveled: #morethanastore

Thanks to the generosity of their customers, donors, and volunteers in Peachtree City and surrounding counties, Clothes Less Traveled has been able to give back over $7,000,000 since our humble beginning in 1997. Clothes Less Traveled funds over thirty non-profits each year that feed hungry children, serve our veterans, provide seniors with healthcare, rescue animals, sustain nature preserves, build homes for homeless families, treat cancer patients, shelter women, and more. Additionally, they are able to send teens to college through our scholarship program for high school students. They are certainly #MoreThanAStore.

Learn more about Clothes Less Traveled here: How a leap of faith keeps paying it forward.

Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop Awards $10,000 Grant to Arts Clayton

Arts Clayton is a vibrant community arts organization dedicated to enriching lives through the arts. The organization operates Arts Clayton Gallery, a full-time public art gallery featuring original art and gifts, artist competitions, state and national touring exhibits. The organization also offers educational opportunities to all ages, including workshops, summer art camps, and the ArtVan Mobile Reading program.

Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop Awards $20,000 Grant to the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic

The mission of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic is to provide a medical home in Fayette County for lower-income, uninsured adults, caring for them with Compassion and Respect for Everyone (C.A.R.E.) More than 840 patients are receiving care at the clinic this year. More than $10 million in healthcare services have been provided through the clinic in the last five years and millions more since opening in 2005.

Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop Awards $25,000 Grant to the Joseph Sams School

The school is a private, non-profit school dedicated to the education and life skills development of children who are intellectually, physically, or developmentally challenged. Their vision is a community enriched by the meaningful contributions of their students.

Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop Awards $5,000 Grant to Rachel’s Ray of Hope

Rachel’s Ray of Hope is a Fayette nonprofit helping hope shine brightest in the darkest moments.

The organization operates in memory of Rachel, the 16-year-old daughter of Keri Canella-Moye. Rachel died in a tragic accident in 2013. Rachel was a beacon of faith, courage, and fortitude who left a “ray of hope” for her community.

The organization supplies school clothing, bookbags, school supplies, and shoes to low-income students. For more information, visit rachesrayofhope.org.