Clothes Less Traveled: Fashionable Friends FOREVER

Our cover girls know there’s no better re-cycled gift than friendship! This month we celebrate those relationships with Paul Ann Gray (Fayette Woman cover girl Feb. 2012) and her BFF, Betty Booker; Raissa Chandler (Fayette Woman cover girl Jan. 2015) with friends Meera Sarin and Marcie Bayne, and this month’s cover girls JoLana Anderson and Joan Graham.

This month’s cover girls wanted in on the Thrifty Fashionista action! JoLana chose $NEW-WITH-TAGS (orig. $69) Alfani pants as the foundation for her look (for only $12!). She classies up the look with these pre-loved gems: Philosophy while sheer polka dot jacket ($10), Naturalizer pumps ($8), and a black and gray jeweled necklace ($4). Joan found this stylish two-piece textured pantsuit by Tahari ($8) and snuck in a Jeremy Spenser satin aqua blue shell ($4) for a pop of color. Sparkly flats by JJsHouse and a silver block necklace make these recycled threads shine! Both outfits for less than $50 @ClothesLessTraveled!

Southside Support Founder Raissa Chandler gathered two good Friends at CLT for a day of bargains-and laughs. Raissa found a professional style with a Cato Woman brown zebra-print flounce jacket ($8), matched with a pleated Merona skirt ($4) and Krazy Kat Ivory embellished tunic ($4). She completed the look with Mark Fisher nude power stilettos ($10) and she’s ready for the board room, all for under $30 @ClothesLessTraveled!

Marcie Bayne, a friend of Raissa for many years, is re-styling in a figure-flattering, belted Jones New York black cocktail dress ($8). The like-new look is finished with a statement black and bamboo Chico’s choker necklace ($4) and peep-toe strappy heels by Steve Madden ($10). Marcie’s night on the town set her back only $24 @ClothesLessTraveled!

Raissa’s long-time friend, Meera Sarin is elegant in a NEW-WITH-TAGS (orig. $79) Ann Taylor shift dress with cut-out long sleeves and pearl accents ($12), a 42” pearl statement necklace ($5), and peep-toe strappy heels by Ann Marino ($8). This vintage classic look was only $25 @ClothesLessTraveled!

Party Divas owner Paul-Ann Gray is the Queen of the Party in this beautiful curve-flaunting striped Karen Kane dress ($8). Chic Cato suede heels ($10) with a blocky gold-plated colorful necklace ($5) completes this thrifty ensemble. All for under $25 @ClothesLessTraveled

Paul-Ann’s good friend and shopping buddy, Betty Booker looks ready to party in this versatile NEW WITH TAGS sleeveless teal top from Spenser Jeremy ($6). These White House Black Market stretchy, comfy sleek black slacks ($8) are a wardrobe boost that dresses up any look, especially when complemented with Style and Co. faux leather boots ($10), a dazzling jeweled belt, and black and bling earrings. This re-styled look was less than $25 @ClothesLessTraveled!

About Clothes Less Traveled

Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop is a nonprofit thrift store serving the needs of south Atlanta. Gently used clothing and household items are available at reasonable prices.

All profits from the store are donated as grants to local charities, more than $7.1 milllion since the store opened in 1997. Clothes Less Traveled also funds scholarships and provides volunteer opportunities.

For previously owned quality goods at great prices, visit Clothes Less Traveled’s 25,000 sq. ft. thrift store in Peachtree City.

Restyle Runway You’re Invited Join Us For A FALL Fashion Show

Many stylish members of the community will be a part of the first ever Re-style Runway Fall Fashion Show at Clothes Less Traveled next month. Sponsored by Panasonic and Fayette Woman, the event takes place on Thursday, September 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the store.

They’ll be modeling perfect-for-fall ensembles put together from the amazing fashion donations the store receives daily. Although today Clothes Less Traveled resells gently used items from clothing to housewares to toys to furniture and more, clothing is how it all started and still accounts for the majority of sales and donations.

“We’re so excited about this event,” Felicia Brown-White, store manager, says. “We receive beautiful garments, often new with tags, every day. Our clothing processing team ‘ooos’ and ‘ahhs’ all day while sorting through the amazing donations that come to us. The opportunity to show off the quality and good taste of our donors is generating so much buzz around the store.”

Learn to put together great ensembles, accessorize your outfits, and discover how to look great for less while supporting local nonprofits at the same time!

The public is invited to attend. Admission is free and the store is open for your shopping convenience on Thursday evenings until 7 p.m.

Clothes Less Traveled is located at 459 Hwy. 74S, Peachtree City, next to Gil-Roy’s.

Photos by Kara Jackson