Clean Eating: Turkey, Mushroom & Black Rice Soup

Per the Mayo Clinic – The fundamentals of eating clean encourage you to consume more whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats — and limit highly processed snack foods, sweets and other packaged foods.
Clean eating is simply the unprocessed eating we should be striving for daily. No need to make it terribly complicated. You may add further restrictions to your diet as needed but the bottom line is the only processing you do to your food is how you process it when you prepare it.
Here is a delicious soup to help you meet your goals for clean eating. Enjoy!
Still have some of those leftover turkey shreds in your freezer? Time to unearth them and create this delightful and hearty soup. It turns black (or actually dark purple) from the rice. If you can’t find black rice, use wild or brown rice.
- 1 large onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 cups sliced portobello mushrooms
- 2 quarts chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 cups black rice (or use wild or brown rice)
- 3 large carrots, sliced
- 4 celery stalks, diced
- 2 cups green beans, sliced
- 3 fresh thyme stems
- 2-3 cups leftover turkey (I love to use dark meat in this)
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- Add all ingredients to slow cooker. Stir. Cook for 4 hours on high or 6 hours on low. Stir and add salt and pepper as needed.