Clean Eating: Turkey, Mushroom & Black Rice Soup

Per the Mayo Clinic – The fundamentals of eating clean encourage you to consume more whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats — and limit highly processed snack foods, sweets and other packaged foods.

Clean eating is simply the unprocessed eating we should be striving for daily. No need to make it terribly complicated. You may add further restrictions to your diet as needed but the bottom line is the only processing you do to your food is how you process it when you prepare it.

Here is a delicious soup to help you meet your goals for clean eating. Enjoy!

Still have some of those leftover turkey shreds in your freezer? Time to unearth them and create this delightful and hearty soup. It turns black (or actually dark purple) from the rice. If you can’t find black rice, use wild or brown rice.

