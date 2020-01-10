Clean Eating: The Soup of the Remains

Per the Mayo Clinic – The fundamentals of eating clean encourage you to consume more whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats — and limit highly processed snack foods, sweets and other packaged foods.

Clean eating is simply the unprocessed eating we should be striving for daily. No need to make it terribly complicated. You may add further restrictions to your diet as needed but the bottom line is the only processing you do to your food is how you process it when you prepare it.

Here is a delicious soup to help you meet your goals for clean eating. Enjoy!

As the title suggests, this is a soup of leftovers and pantry fare. I clean out the vegetable drawer and take wilted veggies and fresh, slice and cut. Add winter greens as available, they add great color and texture. I will tell you how mine was made but make your own. It’s worth it.

