Per the Mayo Clinic – The fundamentals of eating clean encourage you to consume more whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats — and limit highly processed snack foods, sweets and other packaged foods.
Clean eating is simply the unprocessed eating we should be striving for daily. No need to make it terribly complicated. You may add further restrictions to your diet as needed but the bottom line is the only processing you do to your food is how you process it when you prepare it.
- 1 lb. Brussels sprouts
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 apple
- 1 shallot
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 3 Tbsp.s Maple Balsamic Vinegar (Branch & Vine)
- 1?8 tsp. kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. Persian Lime
- (Branch & Vine)
- Shred the Brussels sprouts.
- Seed the pomegranate: Cut the pomegranate into quarters and place them in a large bowl of water. Under the water, gently pull out the seeds with your fingers. Eventually, you’ll be able to turn the peel inside out to extract the seeds closest to the outer skin. As you work, the pomegranate seeds will sink to the bottom, while the white pith from the fruit will float to the top. When all of the seeds are extracted, skim off the white pith and strain out the water. Rinse the pomegranate seeds, then store the extra seeds in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
- Cut the apple into bite-sized pieces.
- Thinly slice the shallot into rings.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, white wine vinegar, maple syrup, and kosher salt. Gradually whisk in the olive oil 1 tablespoon at a time until thick and emulsified.
- In a large bowl, stir all ingredients together. Serve immediately.