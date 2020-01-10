Clean Eating: Overnight Oatmeal

Per the Mayo Clinic – The fundamentals of eating clean encourage you to consume more whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats — and limit highly processed snack foods, sweets and other packaged foods.

Clean eating is simply the unprocessed eating we should be striving for daily. No need to make it terribly complicated. You may add further restrictions to your diet as needed but the bottom line is the only processing you do to your food is how you process it when you prepare it.

This delicious recipe for Overnight Oatmeal with Good Stuff will help you meet your goals for clean eating. Enjoy!

This is a regular for me in the winter. I make it once a week and get about 6-7 servings, which I put in containers in the fridge as they wait their turn to warm our bellies. Pomegranate seeds are a great addition for a fresh pop of flavor. Don’t try this with cows’ milk – it cooks at too low of a temperature.

