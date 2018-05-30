It seems like “bowls” are the new casseroles, but lighter and fresher. These are the new classic all-in-one bowl lunch or dinner. Call them Buddha bowls, poke bowls, burrito bowls or you-name-it bowls. This classic pasta bowl is a great one to start with because it is all the things you love about spaghetti plus!

We love to add grains, fresh raw vegetables and lean protein to our bowls and top with a drizzle of lots of flavor. You can start with any grain, pasta, or rice you would like. Add in roasted, sautéed or raw veggies. Then add meats, tofu, or beans for some protein. Nuts or seeds are a great textural addition. Imagine the type of food you like and create a bowl!





Classic Pasta Bowl This is a great one to start with because it is all the things you love about spaghetti plus! Ingredients 4 ounces whole wheat pasta

2 cups marinara, homemade or your favorite jarred

1 zucchini, shredded

2 cups raw baby spinach

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan Instructions Place chopped spinach in the bottom of a large pasta bowl. Warm the marinara. Boil pasta, per package instructions adding a generous handful of salt to the boiling water. Before you drain the pasta, add in shredded zucchini, stir. Drain pasta and zucchini and place in pasta bowl. Add marinara and toss to coat. Top with freshly grated parmesan. 3.4.3177

