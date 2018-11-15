Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy Cinnamon Chip Scones, top secret recipe from Sabrina Cooper. Sabrina is a long-time friend of FW Publisher Joyce Beverly. This recipe originated on razzledazzlerecipes.com. Sabrina has tweaked the baking method over the years.



Print Cinnamon Chip Scones This recipe originated on razzledazzlerecipes.com. Sabrina has tweaked the baking method over the years. Author: Sabrina Cooper Recipe type: dessert Serves: 16 Ingredients 3 cups all-purpose flour (White Lily)

⅓ cup sugar

2-1/2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup cold butter

1 cup buttermilk

1 10 oz. pkg. Hershey’s Cinnamon Chips

TOPPING

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 Tbsp. sugar Instructions Heat oven to 425°. Whisk together flour, ⅓ cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in large bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture until coarse crumbs form. Add buttermilk and stir gently just until ingredients are moistened and soft dough forms. Fold in cinnamon chips. Gently press dough into a ball. Turn out onto a lightly floured pastry cloth and knead a few times to bring dough together. Cut dough in half and pat each piece into a lightly greased 8” cake pan. Brush each with 1 tablespoon melted butter and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of sugar. Use a dough scraper or the end of pancake turner to divide each into 8 scones in the pan. (Or you can roll the dough into circles, top with melted butter and sugar and cut into 8 scones each. Place scones on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.) Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 10 minutes, cover with a dinner plate to support and flip out of pan. Invert onto a cooking rack. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments