Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Mama Faye’s Chocolate Cake

Mama Faye’s Chocolate Cake

Elaine Brown Barnes and mom Shirley Sammons (Heather’s Great-aunt and mother) with Mama Faye’s Chocolate Cake

Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy!  

FW art director Heather Ward’s  shares her Great-grandmother  Faye Westmoreland Brown’s recipe “Mama Faye’s Chocolate Cake.”

Great-aunt Elaine Brown Barnes and mom Shirley Sammons Youngs teach Heather’s daughter Lucy some cooking skills.

“Some favorites can’t be recreated. Our biscuits look and taste great. However, they AREN’T Mama Faye’s biscuits,” says Heather.  “She made biscuits every day and always had extra for when her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren stopped by.  You could just open the oven and there they were … freshly cooked or leftover from dinner (which is lunch, when you’re in the South). 

Mama Faye never used a written recipe and made her biscuits in a wooden bowl with a wooden rolling pin.

We have one aunt who is 90 years old that can make them and they are just as good as Mama Faye’s but no one else in our family has been able to perfect them.”

Mama Faye's Chocolate Cake
These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy! This is a favorite of FW art director Heather Ward
Author:
Cuisine: Dessert
Recipe type: American
Ingredients
  • 1 cup Crisco
  • 2 cups sugar
  • ½ tsp. vanilla flavoring
  • 4 whole eggs
  • 3 cups sifted cake flour
  • 2¼ tsp. baking powder
  • ¾ tsp. salt
  • 1½ cups sweet milk
  • FROSTING:
  • 1 stick of butter (melted)
  • 1½ lb box of confectioners sugar
  • A dab of milk
  • 4 Tbsp. cocoa powder
Instructions
  1. Cream the Crisco and sugar together. Add eggs one at a time. Sift dry ingredients and add to mixture alternately with sweet milk. Add vanilla. Pour into 3 greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350? for 30 minutes.
  2. Mix together ingredients for frosting using a mixer and spread on cooled cake layers.

 

