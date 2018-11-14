Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy!

FW art director Heather Ward’s shares her Great-grandmother Faye Westmoreland Brown’s recipe “Mama Faye’s Chocolate Cake.”

“Some favorites can’t be recreated. Our biscuits look and taste great. However, they AREN’T Mama Faye’s biscuits,” says Heather. “She made biscuits every day and always had extra for when her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren stopped by. You could just open the oven and there they were … freshly cooked or leftover from dinner (which is lunch, when you’re in the South).

Mama Faye never used a written recipe and made her biscuits in a wooden bowl with a wooden rolling pin.

We have one aunt who is 90 years old that can make them and they are just as good as Mama Faye’s but no one else in our family has been able to perfect them.”



Print Mama Faye's Chocolate Cake These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy! This is a favorite of FW art director Heather Ward Author: Faye Westmoreland Brown Cuisine: Dessert Recipe type: American Ingredients 1 cup Crisco

2 cups sugar

½ tsp. vanilla flavoring

4 whole eggs

3 cups sifted cake flour

2¼ tsp. baking powder

¾ tsp. salt

1½ cups sweet milk

FROSTING:

1 stick of butter (melted)

1½ lb box of confectioners sugar

A dab of milk

4 Tbsp. cocoa powder Instructions Cream the Crisco and sugar together. Add eggs one at a time. Sift dry ingredients and add to mixture alternately with sweet milk. Add vanilla. Pour into 3 greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350? for 30 minutes. Mix together ingredients for frosting using a mixer and spread on cooled cake layers. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments