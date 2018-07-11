CHILAQUILES CASSEROLE

Whenever I think of a Mexican meal, I think of heavy and greasy food. Delicious, but heavy. Spending time in tropical Mexico quickly teaches you that there are lots of lighter options for the hot climates.

This is not an authentic Chilaquiles which is normally served on deep fried chips with lots of cheese and few veggies. You can certainly make your own enchilada sauce verde with tomatillos, but we are calling this easy for a reason.

1 medium onion, diced

1 medium zucchini, grated

1 can black beans (19 oz), rinsed and drained

1 can diced tomatoes (14oz), drained

1 ½ cups corn, frozen or fresh

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. salt

15 corn tortillas, quartered

1 mild green salsa verde or green enchilada sauce

1 ½ cups shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat 9x13 baking pan with cooking spray. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in zucchini, beans, tomatoes, corn, cumin and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are heated through, about 3-5 minutes. Scatter half of the tortilla pieces in the pan. Top with half of the vegetable mixture, half the enchilada/salsa, and half of the cheese. Repeat with one more layer of tortillas, vegetables, sauce and cheese. Cover with foil. Bake the casserole for 15 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking until the casserole is bubbly around the edges and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes more. 3.4.3177

