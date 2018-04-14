When faced with simple, casual dessert options I always go to bar cookies. Bar cookies easily spread into baking dishes, cook evenly and can be cut into any size treat you desire. My rich and fudgy brownies are the truly ultimate and infamous bar cookie. This is my recipe!

I always use parchment paper in my pans of bar cookies, which makes them easy to lift and place them on cooling racks. If you don’t have parchment paper, use greased foil.



Print My Chef Nancy’s Rich and Fudgy Brownies The truly ultimate and infamous bar cookie, the brownie! This is my recipe! Author: Nancy Jaworski Cuisine: American Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 1 cup butter, melted

1 ½ cups brown sugar

1 ½ cups white sugar

2 Tbsp. pure vanilla

4 eggs

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp. salt

1 cup chocolate chips Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish. Combine the melted butter, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each, until thoroughly blended. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, and salt in a bowl. Gradually stir flour mixture into the egg mixture until blended. Stir in the chocolate morsels. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until an inserted toothpick comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove, and cool pan on wire rack before cutting. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments