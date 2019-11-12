Catching up with Dr. Bisa Batten Lewis

“I’ve entered a new season in life as an empty nester. Because this season is fairly new, I’m still adjusting and feel bittersweet about it. My friends tell me it’s just a phase, and I’ll start enjoying it more. In the meantime, I’m working hard and extending my professional reach.

Both my companies, Ideal Early Learning, LLC and WINGS Curriculum, LLC, are doing well. WINGS Curriculum just celebrated its 10th Anniversary in July 2019 with the release of the fourth edition, along with new products for early educators. We are offering new lesson plan guides, a new and improved website at wingscurriculum.com, discounted training opportunities, and more products to commemorate our 10 years in business with dedicated customers. We are also publishing and selling on Amazon, which has been a pleasant experience.

Ideal Early Learning has new national clients with global reach. I’m writing publications, developing toolkits, and consulting on new products and services for educators. I look forward to extending work internationally, now that I am available to travel more. I brought on several consultants and trainers to expand the work, especially in states with quality rating systems, Head Start programs, and Pre-K. Our work is gaining more traction in school systems, especially those with goals to improve student-centered instruction and integrate literacy across the curriculum.

I have decided to reboot the Dr. Bisa Foundation, after finding it difficult to secure enough funding to cover my son’s full tuition. Even though he received over $19,000/year in scholarships from the institution to cover academics, including a Presidential Scholarship, I still owe over $19,000/year for room and board plus the required meal plan. So, I figured it was high time I continued offering opportunities for parents to secure dollars for their young adults to attend college. Scholarships will now be the primary focus of the Dr. Bisa Foundation. This fall, we are celebrating our first scholarship recipient at Albany State University in Albany, GA—one of my alma maters. I will also continue giving at the University of Georgia—my other alma mater and add on other institutions of each awardee’s choice, as fundraising increases.

My work as elected President of the Black Child Development Institute (BCDI)—Atlanta enables me to engage in community endeavors to improve the quality of life for children and families in the six NBCDI focus areas—literacy, early care and education, health and wellness, child welfare, family engagement, and public policy. Thanks to funding from generous partners, I look forward to piloting a state model to support NBCDI and its 30 affiliates in expanding our work throughout the nation.

As if I don’t have enough to do, I figured it was high time I wrote a motivational/self-help book. My concept was picked up by Mynd Matters Publishing. The book will support educators and administrators, at all levels, in diversifying their careers and increasing their income. The book is in final stages of editing and will be released late fall or early winter.

I’m truly living a blessed life!”

