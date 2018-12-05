For three years, from 2003 to 2005, Fayette Woman hosted a tea party and cookie exchange and baking contest at the Fayette County Library. Silver spoons, china tea cups, white gloves, hats… we had it all, and it was as tasty as it was fun!

This month we’re looking back at these delicious days and sharing some of the winning / favorite entries.

Enjoy!



Print Caramel Pecan Sugar Cookie Caramel Pecan Sugar Cookie 2004 best sugar cookie By Betty Czap Author: Betty Czap Cuisine: Holiday Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 1 cup sugar

1 cup butter

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp baking powder

3 cups flour

Topping

28 Caramels

Mix ingredients. Do not chill. Add drops of water if dough is stiff. Roll out on floured board. Dip cookie cutter in flour and put cut cookies on a baking sheet. Bake at 400? 6 to 7 minutes. TOPPING: Melt 28 caramels with 2 Tbsp milk in microwave. Cover with wax paper. Repeat until smooth. Drop one tsp on each cookie. Place pecan halves on melted topping right away. Melt chocolate chips. Apply little drops of chocolate (or drizzle) onto caramel and pecan topping, making sure not to cover pecans.

