Cara Clements, who just graduated from Starr’s Mill, has a true passion for advocacy, and she’s already accumulated 1,000 hours of philanthropic service. As the reigning Miss Greater Stone Mountain 2018, she developed a social outreach campaign and personal platform entitled “Be Your own Beautiful,” which shares the story of her personal health challenges and how Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals changed her life. In two years, she’s raised more than $3,000, and developed and hosted numerous social events to fundraise and advocate for the organization. Her iTunes podcasts discuss self-confidence, self-empowerment, and her personal outreach campaign, and she’s advocated at the Georgia Capitol for mental health awareness.

Cara, age 18, has received numerous academic and non-academic honors, earned a scholarship for correcting online closed-captioning for the hearing impaired, and was selected as the leading Pro Lobbyist for the 2018 Close Up Foundation National Conference–Wide Mock Congress in Washington, D.C. She’s a Governor’s Honors Program Theatre Major Finalist and an AP Scholar.

“If you can inspire at least one person every single day, then you are succeeding at changing the world.”

Cara will pursue BAs in media studies (screenwriting concentration) and digital media marketing at Emory this fall and would like to eventually start her own production company. She also wants to travel and explore the world and submit photography to National Geographic.

Comments

comments