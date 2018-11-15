Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy this favorite recipe from Dana Lamb-Schaubroeck!

The recipe call for a 15 oz jar of Alfredo sauce, but if you’re really ambitious you can make your own Alfredo sauce and pesto. “But quite honestly,” says Dana, “I just use the store-bought varieties when I’m in a pinch. They taste just as good a require a lot less effort.”



Print Butternut Squash Lasagna with Basil Bechamel If you’re really ambitious you can make your own Alfredo sauce and pesto, but quite honestly I just use the store-bought varieties when I’m in a pinch. They taste just as good a require a lot less effort. Author: Dana Lamb-Schaubroeck Recipe type: main course Ingredients Butternut squash

Lasagna noodles

3 Tbsp. butter

Salt

Pepper

Garlic Salt

49 oz. Ricotta cheese (1 large and 1 small container)

2 eggs

1 cup Parmesan cheese

10 leaves fresh basil, chopped

2 15 oz. jars Alfredo sauce

2 7 oz. containers of pesto

½ cup pine (pignioli) nuts Instructions Cut a butternut squash in half, horizontally. Seed and place facedown on a baking sheet. Roast for 1 to 2 hours at 300°. Fill a pot with hot tap water and salt. Add a little bit of oil in the water, and put the lasagna noodles in the water. (PRO TIP: This is one of the tricks of having a nice fluffy standing tall lasagna. If you boil them in the water, they often get too slippery and they won’t adhere to the other contents of your lasagna.) While the lasagna is soaking, scoop out all of the flesh from the butternut squash. Mix in a bowl with approximately 3 tablespoons of butter. Add salt, pepper, and garlic salt to taste. Set aside. Mix ricotta cheese and eggs. Add in 1 cup of Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and garlic salt to taste, Mix well. Stir in chopped basil. Combine Alfredo sauce and pesto. Mix well. Spray a deep pan with nonstick cooking spray. Layer lasagna, beginning with noodles, followed by Alfredo and pesto mixture. Add butternut squash mixture. Add another layer of noodles, followed by ricotta mixture. And start the process over again. Reserve some of the basil and pesto sauce for additional sauce should the lasagna dry out during baking. Bake at 325?, until it’s steaming in the center, usually about an hour or so depending on the size and depth of your pan. When ready to serve drizzle some more basil pesto Alfredo on top, and top with fresh basil and pignioli nuts. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments