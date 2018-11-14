Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy Buttermilk Pie, a favorite from Jeanie Bradshaw!

Her Pro tip:

Place beans in plastic container for future use. Jeanie keeps the foil to put around the edges of the pie crust so they don’t brown too much. An easy way to do this is to fold the foil in half and place it over half the pie crust to make an indention. (Be sure to have the fold on the inside half of the pie.) Use your kitchen scissors to cut around the corners of the foil and cut out the middle, open it up and you have a circle for the edge of your crust.



Buttermilk Pie This buttermilk pie is a favorite of Jeanie Bradshaw. The coconut is optional and she actually likes it best without it. Jeanie likes to serve it with a dollop of whipped cream and a strawberry. Author: Jeanie Bradshaw Cuisine: American Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 5 eggs

¾ stick butter

¾ cup buttermilk

1 cup sugar

9” pie crust (Recommend Pillsbury rolled crust)

Optional – 1 cup coconut

Aluminum foil and dried beans Instructions PREPARE PIE SHELL: Place pie shell in glass or pottery pie pan. Flute edges. Tear off a piece of aluminum foil big enough to fit in pan and form it over the inside of the pie crust. Weight down the inside of the pie shell with beans. Bake 10 to 15 minutes unitl shell begins to dry. Remove from oven and place on cooling rack. Take foil out of shell and let crust cool a few minutes. Once pie crust is ready, preheat oven to 350?. Mix ingredients well. Pour mixture into pie shell. Bake for 30 minutes or until pie is done.

