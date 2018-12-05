Our Favorite Christmas Cookies. For three years, from 2003 to 2005, Fayette Woman hosted a tea party and cookie exchange and baking contest at the Fayette County Library. Silver spoons, china tea cups, white gloves, hats… we had it all, and it was as tasty as it was fun!

This month we’re looking back at these delicious days and sharing some of the winning / favorite entries.

Enjoy!



Print Buttercups Buttercups 2005 most extraordinary cookie By Jen van Splunter Author: Jen van Splunter Cuisine: Holiday Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cups light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup self-rising flour

1 egg for egg wash

Sliced almonds for decoration Instructions Blend together butter, sugar and vanilla. Mix in flour. It’s best to leave the dough to rest for a few hours. Put on cookie sheet in 1-inch balls. Flatten with palm of hand and decorate with egg wash and almonds. Bake at 350? for 9 to 11 minutes until golden brown. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments