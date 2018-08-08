Enjoy this recipe for Butter Chicken prepared by Meera Sarin. A few months ago, my husband and I were invited to an Indian dinner by our friends Joe and Peggy Thomas. Peggy purchased the dinner at a Southside Support fundraising event. Well of course we would love to go!

Meera Sarin welcomed us warmly into her home. Meera and husband, Deepak, moved from Delhi to the U.S. in 2012. Meera regaled us with stories of her homeland, her work and the food. The food! Thank you Joe, Peggy, Meera, and Deepak for an amazing evening.

About Meera

Meera Sarin is a certified dance and art therapist. She was one of the first women to graduate in child development in the 1970s in India, where she taught home economics for 40 years. She began working with special needs children in India in the ‘80s and was the director of a special needs school. Meera and her family moved to the United States in 2012. She continues her passion for special needs with Southside Support, a nonprofit that provides support to families and caregivers of special needs children, by generously donating Indian cooking classes as a fundraiser.

Ingredients & Substitutions

There are some ingredients in these recipes that may not be readily available in Fayette County, but they are available at Indo Pak Grocery, 6989 Highway 85 in Riverdale.

If you don’t have the ingredients, here are some substitutions.

Instead of mango powder, use lemon or lime juice.

Instead of fenugreek you can substitute parsley.



Print Butter Chicken Author: Meera Sarin Cuisine: Indian Recipe type: Poultry Ingredients 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken

1 large onion (red or yellow)

4 large tomatoes, puréed

12 Tbsp. butter – 1 ½ sticks

¼ cup half and half, or whipping cream

2 Tbsp. grated ginger

2 Tbsp. grated garlic

¼ cup plain yogurt

Salt to taste

1 pinch sugar

½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper, or to taste

1 tsp. cumin seeds

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped Instructions Wash and cut the chicken into 1-inch cubes. Marinade chicken in garlic paste, ginger paste and yogurt for at least 3-4 hours in the refrigerator. Place butter in a large skillet heated to medium. When hot, add cumin seeds till they sputter. Add chopped onions and stir. Add puréed tomatoes and all the spices and cook until the mixture leaves the side of the pan. Sauté the marinated chicken in a separate pan. Add the chicken to the vegetable mixture and cook till hot and combined. Add cream and stir. Garnish with cilantro and serve hot. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments