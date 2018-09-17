Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Bridgit Crider

FW Makeup Artist for 81 issues
Photo by Anthony Lloyd

We’ve been in love with Bridgit Crider since she rescued us from a makeup emergency in December of 2010. This is a lady who is as professional as she is loyal and skilled. She has provided makeup services for most of Fayette Woman covers for the past eight years.

Bridgit is an Emmy Award-winning makeup artist who has been in the industry for more than 20 years. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and with top modeling agencies. She spends most of her time as the key makeup artist for HGTV’s Property Virgins and Flippin Virgins. Bridgit is  a union makeup artist who also works in television and film.

Bridgit believes in a clean, flawless look that enhances a face rather than overtaking it.

“Bridgit is a genius at bringing a person’s natural beauty to the surface,” Joyce Beverly says. “Moreover, she is as true a friend as she is brilliant. We’re so honored to work with her.”

Bridgit Crider accepting am Emmy Award
Photo courtesy of Studio Prime Time SE Emmy’s.

 

