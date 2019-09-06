Book Review: RIBBONS of SCARLET

Ribbons of Scarlet: A Novel of the French Revolution’s Women is a timely story about the power of women to start a revolution—and change the world. With 2018 being a record year for women running for public office in the U.S., publisher William Morrow’s October 1 release date couldn’t come at a better time with the 2020 election cycle just around the corner.

Ribbons of Scarlet features extraordinary ordinary women, from peasants to royals and wives to harlots in late eighteenth-century France, where women do not have a place in politics. As news of the new republic across the Atlantic spreads, the tide of revolution rises, as do the women from the gilded salons to the streets of Paris — upending a world order that has long oppressed them.

Six of the most noteworthy authors of historical fiction today whose books have landed on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller lists. Kate Quinn (The Huntress, The Alice Network), Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie (America’s First Daughter, My Dear Hamilton), Sophie Perinot (Medicis Daughter), Heather Webb (Meet Me in Monaco), and Eliza Knight (My Lady Viper)—collaborated to write this compelling novel about the real-life heroines of the French Revolution who until now have largely remained in the shadows of HIStory.

The cast of characters include blue-blooded Sophie de Condorcet, who believes in democracy, education, and equal rights for women; Louise Reine Audu, an impoverished fruit seller who leads the original women’s march; Princess Elizabeth, who learns to stand up for herself and her brother, King Louis XVI; Manon Roland, a leading politician’s brilliant wife who tried to write her way out of the escalating violence of the revolution; Pauline Leon, a pike-wielding chocolatier who grows disillusioned with the direction of the revolutionary women; Charlotte Corday, a moderate thinker bent on assassinating the radical Jean Paul Marat; and Emilie de Saint-Amaranthe, a beautiful courtesan’s daughter and the unlikely heroine whose actions helped usher in the final days of the Reign of Terror. The women are not content to remain in their traditional roles but persist in raising their voices, ending the monarchy, and changing women’s place in politics and society ever after. Who will fall under the guillotine’s blade, and who will carry the Revolution’s shining ideals out of bloodshed into a new France? You’ll have to read to find out!

While the novel takes place over 200 years ago, it will resonate with today’s women who are still resisting, marching, and demanding freedom, equality, and change. It should also call to mind the upcoming centenary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (ratified 1920), which granted women the right to vote, as it was their French sisters who laid the groundwork for the women’s suffrage movements that followed.

The six authors of Ribbons of Scarlet are colleagues, co-authors, and fast friends. While maintaining successful individual careers as historical novelists, they belong to a larger collective christened History 360, where a rotating line-up of historical fiction authors collaborate on joint projects together.

Laura Kamoie and Kate Quinn will discuss this exceptional work highlighting real women who stood up for themselves and independence at Peachtree City Library on Wednesday, October 9, beginning at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.

Book Signing

Book Talk & Signing at Peachtree City Library

Wednesday, October 9, 11 a.m.

Program is free and open to the public

On-site book sales by Book Miser