A few months ago, my husband and I were invited to an Indian dinner by our friends Joe and Peggy Thomas. Peggy purchased the dinner at a Southside Support fundraising event. Well of course we would love to go! Meera Sarin welcomed us warmly into her home. Meera and husband, Deepak, moved from Delhi to the U.S. in 2012. Meera regaled us with stories of her homeland, her work and the food. The food! Thank you Joe, Peggy, Meera, and Deepak for an amazing evening. Enjoy her recipe for Bobbylee Potatoes.

Meera Sarin is a certified dance and art therapist. She was one of the first women to graduate in child development in the 1970s in India, where she taught home economics for 40 years. She began working with special needs children in India in the ‘80s and was the director of a special needs school. Meera and her family moved to the United States in 2012. She continues her passion for special needs with Southside Support, a nonprofit that provides support to families and caregivers of special needs children, by generously donating Indian cooking classes as a fundraiser.

Ingredients & Substitutions

There are some ingredients in these recipes that may not be readily available in Fayette County, but they are available at Indo Pak Grocery, 6989 Highway 85 in Riverdale.

If you don’t have the ingredients, here are some substitutions. Instead of mango powder, use lemon or lime juice. Instead of fenugreek you can substitute parsley.



Print Bobbylee Potatoes If you don't have the ingredients, here are some substitutions. Instead of mango powder, use lemon or lime juice Author: Meera Sarin Cuisine: Indian Recipe type: Side

Salt to taste

½ tsp. cumin seeds

¾ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

¼ tsp. amchur (mango powder or

substitute lemon or lime juice)

2 Tbsp. oil

1 dried whole red chili

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped Instructions Wash and slice potatoes ¼-inch thick. Do not peel. Heat a pan to medium and add oil. When hot, add cumin until it sputters. Add whole red chili, broken. Add potatoes and salt. Stir. Cover and cook on low until the potatoes are tender. Once tender, increase the heat to high. With a spatula turn the potatoes and break them up a little. Add black pepper and mango powder. Garnish with lots of cilantro. 3.4.3177

