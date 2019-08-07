Beauty Trends You’ll Love Wearing BACK TO SCHOOL

Who says going back to school is all about gathering up the right pens, pencils, and notebooks? It’s an excellent time to update your makeup collection and embrace a few trends, too. The opportunity to experiment with new beauty products (and then show off your results) will make saying goodbye to summer a little easier.

All Nude

Need something that’s cute but also requires almost zero brainpower? An all-nude look can make you look polished, but it’ll require less planning, less worrying about whether the colors clash, and less time spent time blending it.

Decide whether your skin looks best with yellow-based or blue-based nude shades by holding a white piece of paper up to your face and underside of your wrist to see if your skin seems to have more of a blue or yellow tint. Match your nude makeup’s undertones to your own for the most flattering effect.

Powerful Brows

Brows frame your face, and bold, powerful ones are still in. If you do nothing else but fill them in, brush them into place, and apply a little clear gloss to your lips, you’ll still be good to go.

Try Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil ($5.59, Target).

Colorful Smoke

Pick a shadow in a color that complements your eye color and then smoke it out on the upper and lower lids. You don’t necessarily need more than one shade, either, especially if you put your black liner down first, smudge it up, and then layer the shadow on top. It’ll naturally have a gorgeous gradient.

Metallic Shadow, Strategically Placed

Brighten your eyes without going overboard by applying a shimmering metallic silver to the inner half of your upper lid. Go with a deeper shade and a little less shine (not necessarily matte) for the outer half.

Try the NYX Prismatic Eyeshadow ($6.00, Ulta).

Glitter Liner…Under Your Eyes

Glitter liner has been done before, but this time it’s worn below the lashes to catch the light and grab some attention (bonus: it’s less likely to flake and fall into your eyes this way).

Get the look with NYX Glitter Goals Liquid Eyeliner (Ulta, $8.00).

Highlight Like a Pro

Even though your skin still has a gorgeous, natural glow, there’s nothing wrong with taking it up a notch with the help of a highlighting product. It’ll make you look even more awake and happy, even if you were up late working on a project.

Use a fluffy or fan brush to apply a highlighting product to the tops of your cheekbones and along your temples.

Try the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powders ($5.29, Walgreens).

Red Lips

Now, this one may sound like overkill for the school day, but it’s all in the color selection and application. Never apply it straight from the tube. Patting it on with your finger will work well and turn what could be a messy, opaque red into a stain that looks perfect all day.

Take a look at the Maybelline Color Sensational Made for All line, especially Red for Me and Ruby for Me ($5.49, Target).

Rock the Blue

Enjoy this one while you’re young. Not that you can’t wear blue shadow on your lids when you’re older, but it’s just so much easier to pull off any shade of blue you feel like wearing right now. Just be sure to keep the color between the lash line and the crease (no higher) of your upper lid and/or use it to line the lower lash line.

Layered Liners

Wondering what to do with a metallic gold, yellow, pastel, or neon eyeliner? Using them alone won’t always make your eyes stand out, but making a thin black line along the lash line and then layering the other shade just above it can. You could do the same thing on the bottom, too, or just use the lighter or brighter shade.

Not Your Average Cat Eye

You’ve probably seen the winged liner that’s been popular for several years. That’s sometimes called a cat eye, but this year’s trend is different and even more elongated. Instead of just lifting up at the outer corner, it flicks down toward the nose at the inner corner of the eye, too, then connects to the inner corner of the lower lash line.

Make sure you use a waterproof liner, like the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner ($22.00, Sephora).

Use this time of your life to experiment with makeup trends to have fun, perfect your application, and get a feel for what looks good on you. Enjoy your school year!