It’s that time again! Time for beautifully-wrapped, delightfully fragranced beauty gifts, packaged together and ready to give to your friends and family members (and if you want to give one or two to yourself, we won’t tell). Need some suggestions? No problem

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Palette ($45.00, Sephora.com): It shimmers on the inside and the outside, which makes it a perfect holiday gift that will inspire many makeup looks throughout the rest of the season (and beyond). It’s designed to help create the perfect smoky eye, and the included shades will work well for all skin tones and eye colors. Anastasia Beverly Hills shadows are some of the most blendable, pigment-rich shadows on the market.

Subscription Box (prices vary): Take a look at CrateJoy.com for a plethora of subscription boxes to choose from. There’s a whole Beauty & Fashion category, but be sure to take a look at Benevolent Beauty Box for the ladies who want cruelty-free makeup items, Beauteque Monthly for those who love Korean skincare products, or The Boujee Box for women who find keeping up with trends and trying new products fun. There’s a subscription box for everyone.

Handmade Gift Boxes and Kits: If subscription boxes aren’t your thing, you can also check Etsy.com for handmade one-time boxes that will make your friend, mom, or daughter feel pampered. Check out sellers like LittleLuxeBathandSpa and GorgeousSoap for beautiful gift boxes and themed kits.

Sephora’s Glow for It Kit ($28.00): This is a collection of five highlighting products from a variety of brands. It’ll be sure to result in a gorgeous holiday glow. The recipient will get a mix of powder, liquid, and stick products in deluxe sample sizes. They’re all packaged up in a reusable bag.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle The Essentials for the Weekend ($100.00, Sephora): Sweet, spicy, and rich, Coco Mademoiselle is a classic and works well for women of any age. It has notes like bergamot, orange, rose, iris, jasmine, ylang-ylang, patchouli, vetiver, vanilla, musk, and tonka bean.

Drybar Buttercup & Belles Kit ($199.00, TheDrybar.com): If you really want to spoil someone on your list, the Drybar Buttercup & Belles kit could be just the thing. It has everything she’ll need to create the perfect blowout with plenty of volume. There’s a blow-dryer, shampoo, conditioner, detangler, root lifter, mousse, texturizing spray, and tote bag. All of it is cruelty-free and free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Love the idea, but want something more affordable? Try the Drybar Belle in a Box travel kit ($35.00), which includes the shampoo, conditioner, root lifter, and mousse.

Morphe’s Jaclyn Hill Eye Shadow Palette ($38.00, Ulta): There’s probably no make-up look you can’t achieve with this palette. It contains a mix of 35 creamy neutrals and pops of colors in a mix of shimmer, matte, satin, foil, and glitter finishes. This is ideal for a makeup fan who likes to switch up her look every day and loves shimmers as much as mattes.

The Perfect Set of Workout Headbands (Price varies but they’re usually between $10.00 and $15.00 at Sweatybands.com and BondiBand.com.): Know someone who loves to workout but wants her hair to look cute while she does it? A set of workout headbands that reflect her personality will be perfect. They’ll finish off an outfit, keep her hair off of her face, and wick sweat away.

OPI’s Nutcracker Advent Calendar Mini 25 Pack ($49.95, Ulta): This OPI set will be incredible for the ladies who love nothing more than sitting down for a relaxing evening by the tree with a fresh set of nail polish. Even better if she happens to be a Disney fan because this whole kit is inspired by The Nutcracker and the Four Realms movie.

Beauty products—whether for hair, face, body, or a combination—make perfect gifts for the holidays. They’ll remind the recipient to take care of herself during a busy time of year and set her up for a fresh new start in January.

You can choose kits or subscription boxes, or pick individual items to give separately or as part of a gift bag you’ve created just for your loved one. Because they’re available at so many price points and can be as personal and tailored to an individual as you’d like, they’re good for any beauty fan on your list.

Comments

comments