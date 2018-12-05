Renewing a driver’s license is often necessary, but when doing so online, your Better Business Bureau is reminding you to be cautious and recognize what website they are actually on before providing information.

By conducting a simple online search for renewing a driver’s license, results will display for many DMV look-alike sites. Some of these sites may actually be offering paid assistance in renewing a driver’s license or provide access to additional resources by third parties for a fee. These sites can be confusing and possibly viewed as misleading to consumers who aren’t careful or fail to read the fine print.

The State of Georgia does not have a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

In our state, the functions normally associated with a DMV are separated between two agencies:

Department of Driver Services (DDS)

https://georgia.gov/agencies/georgia-department-driver-services

DDS helps you obtain, renew, or replace learner’s permits, ID cards, and licenses.

Department of Revenue (DOR)

https://georgia.gov/agencies/georgia-department-revenue-motor-vehicle-division

DOR helps you register your vehicle, obtain license plates, and pay your vehicle taxes.

BBB Tips for Renewing Your Driver’s License Online:

Be certain you are on Georgia’s actual site. Visit https://dds.georgia.gov/ for full information.

Don’t automatically click on the first search result. When conducting internet searches, be wary of initial results that may appear at the very top or sides of the page. Frequently these slots are for sale and can be purchased by anyone based on keywords or search terms. Look for the little “sponsored” or “ad” icons next to the site name. Also watch out for web addresses that use a variation of the real agency’s name, but are slightly different.

Look for disclaimers. When you are on a website, keep an eye out for disclaimers at the top, bottom or sides of the page that may indicate the site is privately owned and not owned or operated by any government agency. The website’s Privacy Policy or Terms and Conditions section should also contain this information and is always a good idea to review before providing any kind of sensitive or financial information.

Fraud Prevention Tips:

Citizens who take advantage of the DDS’ automated renewal options, including renewal by phone, mail and the internet, are reminded to shred or otherwise destroy their old licenses and identification cards when they receive the replacement license or card by mail. This will prevent identity thieves from stealing your personal information.

Purchase a copy of your driving record annually to see if the DDS shows tickets that were not issued to you just as you would review your credit report for fraudulent activity.

Do not leave mail in your mailbox overnight, and stop your mail delivery if you are going to be away from home.

To report a potential scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker or to file a complaint against a company, visit bbb.org.

Comments

comments