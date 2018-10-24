First, I must say that I have the very best neighborhood and neighbors ever! Hands down, the best! I often say that it is difficult to walk for exercise in my neighborhood because we inevitably want to stop and visit with all the neighbors. Our block parties are also the best! No bouncy houses, no food trucks, no organized sports, but a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of good food. We have transitioned through the years as kids grew up and moved along. Now we enjoy having the kids and their kids join us for the parties.

We celebrated our last block party on Veterans Day. We celebrated our veterans along with our neighborhood. We only had one accidental fire and two warming fires!

Faith Spivey’s baked bean recipe is from her mother, Ann Grahl. It is perfect for a pot luck because you can make a lot of them and it goes together quickly.



Print FAITH’S BAKED BEANS Faith Spivey’s baked bean recipe is from her mother, Ann Grahl. It is perfect for a pot luck because you can make a lot of them and it goes together quickly. Author: Faith Spivey Cuisine: American Recipe type: Side Ingredients 2 28-oz. cans Bush’s Beans original flavor (or flavor you choose)

1 onion, chopped fine

½ cup ketchup

1 ½ Tbsp. yellow mustard

cup light brown sugar

½ pound raw bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ cup BBQ Sauce Instructions Preheat oven to 275?. Stir together everything but the bacon in a large baking dish. Place bacon on the top evenly. Bake for 3-3 ½ hours. At the end, set oven to broil. Broil for a few minutes just to crisp up the bacon. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments