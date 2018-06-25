This is Berry Season’s finest! We are using the strawberries as part of the dressing making it light and flavorful.





Dressing:

¾ cup strawberries, hulled and halved

1 Tbsp. Coconut Lime Balsamic Vinegar (Branch & Vine)

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

(I used Branch & Vine Milanese Gremolata)

Dash of salt and pepper

Salad:

1 4-oz. log goat cheese

4 cups arugula leaves

½ cup strawberries (sliced in quarters)

¾ cup blueberries/raspberries/blackberries

¼ cup sliced almonds Instructions Prepare the dressing: In a blender, combine the dressing ingredients; cover and blend until smooth. Set aside.Place arugula in a serving bowl. Sprinkle with berries, crumbled goat cheese, and almond slices. Serve with the berry dressing to top individual serving. Drizzle with dressing. 3.4.3177

