This is Berry Season’s finest! We are using the strawberries as part of the dressing making it light and flavorful.
Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad
Author: My Chef Nancy
Recipe type: Salad
Ingredients
- Dressing:
- ¾ cup strawberries, hulled and halved
- 1 Tbsp. Coconut Lime Balsamic Vinegar (Branch & Vine)
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- (I used Branch & Vine Milanese Gremolata)
- Dash of salt and pepper
- Salad:
- 1 4-oz. log goat cheese
- 4 cups arugula leaves
- ½ cup strawberries (sliced in quarters)
- ¾ cup blueberries/raspberries/blackberries
- ¼ cup sliced almonds
Instructions
- Prepare the dressing:
- In a blender, combine the dressing ingredients; cover and blend until smooth. Set aside.Place arugula in a serving bowl. Sprinkle with berries, crumbled goat cheese, and almond slices. Serve with the berry dressing to top individual serving.
- Drizzle with dressing.
