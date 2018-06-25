Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad

This is Berry Season’s finest! We are using the strawberries as part of the dressing making it light and flavorful.

 

Arugula, Berry and Goat Cheese Salad
Author:
Recipe type: Salad
Ingredients
  • Dressing:
  • ¾ cup strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 1 Tbsp. Coconut Lime Balsamic Vinegar (Branch & Vine)
  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • (I used Branch & Vine Milanese Gremolata)
  • Dash of salt and pepper
  • Salad:
  • 1 4-oz. log goat cheese
  • 4 cups arugula leaves
  • ½ cup strawberries (sliced in quarters)
  • ¾ cup blueberries/raspberries/blackberries
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds
Instructions
  1. Prepare the dressing:
  2. In a blender, combine the dressing ingredients; cover and blend until smooth. Set aside.Place arugula in a serving bowl. Sprinkle with berries, crumbled goat cheese, and almond slices. Serve with the berry dressing to top individual serving.
  3. Drizzle with dressing.

 

