Artist Spotlight: Made With Love

Diana Leon turned an artful hobby into a passion when she started Lady Di’s Cake House two years ago. “I love what I do because it’s fun! I do it for fun, and I do it to enjoy people’s experiences and reactions! And I get to do it around a schedule that works for me and my customers.”

“When my kids were younger, my mom actually showed me how to decorate cakes. Back then it was all those cake molds and icing stars, and so I spent a lot of time with her in the kitchen. But it takes time to do that and I never really had the time. I was raising three kids and working full time.”

Since retiring from 35 years in the aviation business, Diana took on the role of full-time grandma to her grandson. “I took care of him for two years, and since they’ve put him in school, I was like, ‘well, now what am I going to do?’”

Her mom, who lives in Ft Lauderdale, was going to attend a two-day cake decorating class, and Diana decided to join her. She went for a visit and that’s how it all started. “I fell in love with it,” she says. “I came home and I told my husband ‘I’m going to start my own little business and work right out of the house.’”

She went through the processes of being certified by the state and the department of agriculture, and obtaining the permit to operate in Peachtree City. And after converting her dining room into her home bakery, she had her first cake order in October 2018.

The from-scratch recipes themselves, Diana got from her grandmother. “I have about seven flavors to choose from. I try to keep my business pretty specialized so it’s not a ton of crazy flavors out there.”

Her clients send her pictures of what they’d like, and she recreates them with fondant and icing and sprinkles and everything sweet and edible you can imagine. She’s made over 400 cakes to date and very few of them are repeats, she says.

“The biggest challenge in making the cakes themselves is having patience and the time to do it,” she says. “I put a lot of effort and love into my cakes because that’s what it’s about… making sure when the customer sees it they’re super happy and excited and proud of what they’re giving to that special person for that special occasion.”

Diana’s favorite creation lately was a Disney princess cake she did for a little girl’s birthday. Her mom has just gotten home from the military and didn’t have time to search for the perfect cake, but found Diana on Facebook. Diana was thrilled to help, and even happier to get positive feedback afterward, knowing that she had made the family so happy.

She’s done a lot of golf-related cakes and, recently, airline cakes for all the celebrating retirees. She even replicated a photo of a retiree wearing his uniform shirt and turned it into a one-of-a-kind shirt cake!

Another notable cake on her facebook page is her Nintendo cake. She remembers playing Pong and says, “To create something like that was really fun to do! It’s time-consuming but it allows me to be creative to make something really cool.”

Diana sculpts the cake itself into a particular shape or design before laying the fondant on top. Take her Nintendo cake, for example. “A lot of these cakes look like they’d be really hard, but it’s just a matter of shaving the cake underneath into the right mold,” she says.

One of the most interesting cakes she made was a hunting cake, she says. She had to learn how to make antlers and ammunition shells from gum paste and fondant, but found myriad resources and videos online to help her hone the process. Diana also uses edible paints, an airbrusher, and a digital edible printer to create images for her cakes.

Diana shared a special story about a cake she made for a woman named Doris. She got a call from a coworker who lived on the northside of Atlanta who wanted a cake for a local friend of his, Doris, who was turning 90. Doris had lost her husband three years prior and was living alone, and he wanted to surprise her with something special but wasn’t able to make it down to present her with something, so he asked Diana to step in. He told Diana that she liked yellow and flowers, and Diana created her birthday surprise. “She was the nicest and sweetest lady, and she told me I had absolutely made her day and made her feel so special. It made me cry,” she says. “I love to please people, and that’s what I get to do in this job.”

Diana makes cakes for pretty much any occasion… weddings, birthday smash cakes, retirement cakes, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, fall and winter holidays. If you are celebrating it, she can probably make a cake for it.

While she expected there to be a drop in orders during the beginning of the pandemic, precisely the opposite occurred. Diana said she made 95 cakes in April alone. “It was my highest month I’ve ever had! It was absolutely crazy busy. On average, I do anywhere from six to eight cakes per week.”

While she could take on more, she often reminds herself that it’s a part-time gig, and she’s retired. And the flexible schedule is perfect for her lifestyle and allows her to spend her extra time teaching cake decorating classes at Cresswind, bringing everything needed to complete your own masterpiece to share with friends and family.

The irony is that Diana’s favorite dessert is… Key Lime Pie. She doesn’t even eat her cakes! But the red velvet with cream cheese icing is the most popular, she laughs.