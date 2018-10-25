First, I must say that I have the very best neighborhood and neighbors ever! Hands down, the best! I often say that it is difficult to walk for exercise in my neighborhood because we inevitably want to stop and visit with all the neighbors. Our block parties are also the best! No bouncy houses, no food trucks, no organized sports, but a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of good food. We have transitioned through the years as kids grew up and moved along. Now we enjoy having the kids and their kids join us for the parties.

We celebrated our last block party on Veterans Day. We celebrated our veterans along with our neighborhood. We only had one accidental fire and two warming fires!

Print Sydney's Apple Pecan Cake Sydney Bontrager’s Apple Pecan Cake is amazing on it’s own, but add that lemon/orange glaze and it puts it over the top! Perfect seasonal cake. Author: Sydney Bontrager Cuisine: American Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 4 cups apples, peeled and coarsely chopped

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

½ cup oil

2 tsp. vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 cup chopped pecans

LEMON GLAZE

1 cup powdered sugar

1 ½ Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 ½ Tbsp. fresh orange juice

½ tsp. vanilla

1 Tbsp. corn syrup Instructions Preheat oven to 350?. Combine apples and sugar. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs slightly. Add oil and vanilla. Beat for 1 minute on medium speed of an electric mixer. Combine dry ingredients. Add dry ingredients to eggs alternately with apple mixture. Stir in pecans. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9x13 pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until cake tests done. When cool, cover with lemon glaze. Makes 12 servings. Glaze: Blend all together until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake. 3.4.3177

