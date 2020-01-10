Apple Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Apple Cranberry Chutney

Per the Mayo Clinic – The fundamentals of eating clean encourage you to consume more whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats — and limit highly processed snack foods, sweets and other packaged foods.

Clean eating is simply the unprocessed eating we should be striving for daily. No need to make it terribly complicated. You may add further restrictions to your diet as needed but the bottom line is the only processing you do to your food is how you process it when you prepare it.





Save Print Apple Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin Author: Nancy Jaworski Grilled pork tenderloin is lovely and can be done in the summer with fresh summer herbs and citrus juice instead of our winter apple version. Serve this with apple cranberry chutney. Ingredients 2 cups apple cider or juice

2 Tbsp. sea salt

1 Tbsp. pepper

1 tsp. cinnamon

4 cracked allspice berries or ½ tsp ground allspice

4 cloves, crushed

1 pork tenderloin Instructions Place all ingredients in zip bag. Massage bag to combine ingredients. Add pork tenderloin. Marinade for 8 hours. Discard brine. Dry tenderloin with paper towel. Grill the tenderloin until 155 degrees. About 20 minutes on medium low grill. As the meat rests it will add 160 and be a lovely light pink. If you want no pink, add a few minutes to the cook time. 3.5.3251