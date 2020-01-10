Apple Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Apple Cranberry Chutney

Per the Mayo Clinic – The fundamentals of eating clean encourage you to consume more whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats — and limit highly processed snack foods, sweets and other packaged foods.
Clean eating is simply the unprocessed eating we should be striving for daily. No need to make it terribly complicated. You may add further restrictions to your diet as needed but the bottom line is the only processing you do to your food is how you process it when you prepare it.
Apple Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Grilled pork tenderloin is lovely and can be done in the summer with fresh summer herbs and citrus juice instead of our winter apple version. Serve this with apple cranberry chutney.
Ingredients
- 2 cups apple cider or juice
- 2 Tbsp. sea salt
- 1 Tbsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 4 cracked allspice berries or ½ tsp ground allspice
- 4 cloves, crushed
- 1 pork tenderloin
Instructions
- Place all ingredients in zip bag. Massage bag to combine ingredients. Add pork tenderloin. Marinade for 8 hours. Discard brine. Dry tenderloin with paper towel. Grill the tenderloin until 155 degrees. About 20 minutes on medium low grill. As the meat rests it will add 160 and be a lovely light pink. If you want no pink, add a few minutes to the cook time.
Apple Cranberry Chutney
Author: Nancy Jaworski
The apple chutney is awesome. It adds a lot of flavor to plain meats and fish and can easily be frozen in small containers.
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 2 Tbsp. minced or grated fresh ginger
- 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice 2-3 big oranges
- ¾ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¾ cup honey
- 1 tsp. whole mustard seeds
- ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
- 6 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and ½-inch-diced
- ¾ cup dried cranberries or raisins
Instructions
- Combine the onion, ginger, orange juice, vinegar, honey, mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, and salt in a medium-size saucepan. Add the apples, adding them as you chop to keep them from turning brown. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat and simmer for 50 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in the raisins and serve warm, at room temperature, or cold.
