Antipasto Salad Branch & Vine Style
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Ingredients
- ½ cup Stone Hollow Farmstead Fennel Pickles, chopped
- 1 head romaine, sliced
- 1 Red Bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved if large
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup Garlic and Chili Stuffed Olives Gordal, sliced
- ¼ pound Genoa Salami, diced
- 3 ounces provolone cheese, diced
- ½ cup sliced pepperoncini
- ¼ cup sliced fresh basil
- 4 ounces fresh Mozzarella “Pearls”
- 3 Tbsp. Basil Olive Oil
- 3 Tbsp. Grapefruit Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. S.A.L.T. Sisters Mediterranean Rub
Instructions
- Combine all salad ingredients.
- In a small jar combine olive oil, vinegar and rub.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
