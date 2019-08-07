Antipasto Salad Branch & Vine Style

Antipasto Salad Branch & Vine Style
Ingredients
  • ½ cup Stone Hollow Farmstead Fennel Pickles, chopped
  • 1 head romaine, sliced
  • 1 Red Bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved if large
  • ¼ cup diced red onion
  • ½ cup Garlic and Chili Stuffed Olives Gordal, sliced
  • ¼ pound Genoa Salami, diced
  • 3 ounces provolone cheese, diced
  • ½ cup sliced pepperoncini
  • ¼ cup sliced fresh basil
  • 4 ounces fresh Mozzarella “Pearls”
  • 3 Tbsp. Basil Olive Oil
  • 3 Tbsp. Grapefruit Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. S.A.L.T. Sisters Mediterranean Rub
Instructions
  1. Combine all salad ingredients.
  2. In a small jar combine olive oil, vinegar and rub.
  3. Salt and pepper to taste.

 

Nancy Jaworski

Nancy Jaworski is the chef and owner of My Chef Nancy, a personal chef and catering service in Fayetteville. Traveling and learning new culinary cultures are her passions.

August 7, 2019

