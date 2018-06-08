Ansley Taubert, age 17, loves the fashion and beauty world. She’s modeled for nationally-recognized clothing and hair care companies, as well as prom and pageant boutiques, local boutiques, and at Frocks and Rocks, the annual fundraiser for the Bloom Closet. She’s also a makeup artist with Starr’s Mill’s drama department, was chosen by her peers for Homecoming Court, and has won many pageant titles, which have opened the doors for modeling and volunteering.

Ansley, who was born and raised in Fayette and says she loves living here, is a recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, and is an honor roll student. She loves traveling with her family and spending time at the beach and at Disney World. Hawaii and Greece are two places she’d like to visit.

“True beauty comes from within; find it and let it shine. Have faith, love yourself, be kind, be humble, and the world will love you back.”

This fall, Ansley will participate in the work-based learning program during her senior year so she can pursue her cosmetology license while working in her mother’s salon in Fayetteville. After high school, she wants to continue to pursue modeling and makeup artistry while earning a degree in either marketing or entrepreneurship. She says she’d love to work at Pinewood Studios as a makeup artist for movies and wants to develop her own cosmetics line.

