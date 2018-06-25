Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Almond Crusted Chicken Tenders

Everyone will love these chicken tenders. We have chosen to bread them in almond flour and coarsely chopped almonds. You can certainly use breadcrumbs if you prefer. The Blackberry Mustard is the surprise, so easy and fresh tasting.

 

 

Recipe type: Poultry
Ingredients
  • 1 cup fresh blackberries or raspberries, finely chopped
  • 1½ Tbsp. whole grain mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar (I used Branch & Vine Maple Balsamic)
  • 1 pound chicken tenders
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (I used Branch & Vine Garlic Butter Olive Oil)
  • 1 cup almond meal (or flour)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1½ cups coarsely chopped almonds
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. Mix together berries, mustard, and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl until it looks like a chunky sauce. Alternately, pulse it in a mini food processor. Set aside.
  3. Make chicken tenders:
  4. Set up a sheet pan with a rack on top. Spray the rack with nonstick spray. Set up a breading station. Dip chicken first in salt and pepper–seasoned almond meal. Next, dip in beaten eggs. Finally, roll in chopped almonds. Place tenders on the rack. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until they are done through.
  5. Serve with berry mustard.

