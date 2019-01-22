SPONSORED FEATURE

Like many women, Misty Tolen struggled most of her adult life to maintain a healthy weight. The 42 year old admits to having tried “just about everything” — from Weight Watchers to diet pills to counting calories and more — in her quest to slim down.

“It was a constant up-and-down struggle for 20 years,” Tolen laments. “I was tired of being overweight and never having any energy. I needed to make a change.”

That “change” was Ideal Protein, a weight loss protocol offered by Ageless Wellness Center in Peachtree City. Developed by a medical doctor, Ideal Protein calls for a daily diet of three Ideal Protein pre-packaged food items, four cups of low-carb veggies and eight ounces of protein. The result puts the body into a state of ketosis, allowing it to burn stored fat for energy.

Linda Faulkner, Certified Nurse Practitioner at Ageless Wellness, challenged Tolen to do Ideal Protein for just 30 days. But Tolen remained skeptical because so many other diets she tried had failed.

“I didn’t think I could do something without having a cheat day,” Tolen laughs. “But then I thought, ‘I can do anything for 30 days’ and decided to give it a shot.”

Tolen began the Ideal Protein Protocol. Four months later she’d lost a remarkable 65 pounds and dropped from a size 20 to a 14. And she’s not done yet.

“I look in the mirror and think ‘wow this really works!’,” she says. “I’m down to less than 200 pounds and would like to lose another 50, but I’m not holding to that number. I have a goal in mind, but it’s more about how I want to feel. It may take six months to a year to get to a weight that I’m happy with, but what’s that, when I’m getting my health back and regaining so much confidence?”

Tolen now admits that her skepticism of Ideal Protein proved unfounded. Not only do the food items taste good, but the structure, online resources and personal support aspects of the protocol make it easy to stay on track.

“I’ve had to change my mindset about food,” she says. “It’s not that I can never have french fries or Mexican again. It is OK to say I can’t have that today. I’m learning that when you go out to just about any restaurant, you can order steak, chicken or fish and healthy vegetables.”

“I’ve learned that my body doesn’t need as much food as I thought it did. Food is fuel for your body. When you eat junk, you feel like junk. When you’re eating healthy and putting good food in your body, you feel good.”

When she does want a sweet treat, Tolen finds the Ideal Protein snacks satisfying. But more often than not, she’s just not hungry.

“I don’t have the cravings that I was having before,” she says. “I keep things like boiled eggs or fresh cut vegetables in the fridge so if I do get hungry, I’m not going to the pantry and grabbing the first thing I see. I’ve also learned how to make things like cauliflower rice, and instead of eating pasta I make ‘zoodles’ out of zucchini.”

Tolen has always enjoyed Jazzercise, and continues to work out three or four times a week while on Ideal Protein. The difference now is that she’s getting the double benefit of a healthy diet and exercise.

“You can’t out train a bad diet,” she says. “No matter how much you work out, if you eat badly it’s not gonna matter. It’s nice to be able to wear clothes I never thought I’d be able to wear again.”

Tolen says there’s definitely a confidence that comes from eating healthy and feeling better about yourself.

