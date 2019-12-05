Adele Andrews: Giving Spirit Motivates Hospital Volunteer

Adele Andrews has been a part of the Piedmont Fayette Hospital Auxiliary for more than 13 years. She has worked in various departments, including the Women’s Imaging Center and the Gift Shop, serves as the Auxiliary’s Revenue Officer and also serves as the area volunteer coordinator for the Women’s Imaging Center. In her time with Piedmont Fayette, she has volunteered close to 15,000 hours.

“I spent a lot of time at Piedmont Fayette with my husband when he was battling leukemia,” Adele says. “All of the nurses and the staff were so good to him. They were really wonderful. When he passed away, I wanted a way to show appreciation for all that the hospital had done for us, so I joined the Auxiliary.”

Adele enjoys volunteering in both the gift shop and the Women’s Imaging Center because of the interaction she has with patients and staff members. In the gift shop, she interacts with staff members buying a snack to get them through their shift and visitors looking to brighten someone’s day. The money raised from the gift shop also goes directly back to the hospital and helps them purchase equipment or provide additional services. In the Women’s Imaging Center, Adele often helps people stay comfortable and relaxed. It can be a stressful experience for them and every kind word and comment has the potential to make a positive impact.

Four years after Adele began volunteering at the hospital, Piedmont Fayette opened the Thomas F. Chapman Family Cancer Wellness Center. She began making annual donations to support the center soon after.

“I knew this center was going to do great things for patients in this community, because I know how much it would have helped both me and my husband,” Adele says. “The Cancer Wellness Center does a great job of helping people form connections with others who know exactly what they are going through.”

Adele increased her contribution last year and her generosity was honored with a plaque placed above the ever-popular fish tank located outside the Cancer Wellness Center.

“As patients come into the Center, they always stop to admire the beautiful fish. Now they will also see Adele’s name and be reminded that our services, and this Center, exist because of the generosity of people like her,” says Kirsten Soriano, Program Coordinator for Cancer Wellness.

Adele feels very connected to Piedmont Fayette and is proud of the support she has been able to offer.

“I feel like this is my hospital and I have a kinship with the people here,” she says. “Piedmont Fayette is a not-for-profit hospital and it makes the community a better place. I’m happy to support it.”

For more information on how you can support the programs and services at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, visit piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/foundation-and-giving.