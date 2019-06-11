Mexican Goddess Bowl

Mexican Goddess Salad

You knew I would have to include a Mexican version of this dressing. This may be my favorite!  We are making a bowl this time with quinoa in the base picking up all the flavors of the bright ingredients and dressing.  Use the basic American Goddess Dressing recipe with these changes:

Use lime juice instead of lemon juice

Use fresh cilantro for the ¼ cup fresh herbs component

Add ½ fresh jalapeno, minced, or more to taste

Mexican Goddess Bowl
Author: 
Recipe type: Salad
Cuisine: Mexican
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup cooked quinoa or rice
  • ½ avocado, sliced
  • ¼ cup corn
  • ¼ cup black beans
  • ¼ cup diced jicama
  • ¼ cup chopped tomatoes
  • 2 ounces grilled chicken, cubed
Instructions
  1. Place quinoa in the bottom of the bowl. Arrange the other ingredients on top and spoon on the dressing.

 

Nancy Jaworski

Nancy Jaworski is the chef and owner of My Chef Nancy, a personal chef and catering service in Fayetteville. Traveling and learning new culinary cultures are her passions.

June 11, 2019

