Mexican Goddess Bowl

You knew I would have to include a Mexican version of this dressing. This may be my favorite! We are making a bowl this time with quinoa in the base picking up all the flavors of the bright ingredients and dressing. Use the basic American Goddess Dressing recipe with these changes:

Use lime juice instead of lemon juice

Use fresh cilantro for the ¼ cup fresh herbs component

Add ½ fresh jalapeno, minced, or more to taste

