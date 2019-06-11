You knew I would have to include a Mexican version of this dressing. This may be my favorite! We are making a bowl this time with quinoa in the base picking up all the flavors of the bright ingredients and dressing. Use the basic American Goddess Dressing recipe with these changes:
Use lime juice instead of lemon juice
Use fresh cilantro for the ¼ cup fresh herbs component
Add ½ fresh jalapeno, minced, or more to taste
Mexican Goddess Bowl
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Salad
Cuisine: Mexican
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked quinoa or rice
- ½ avocado, sliced
- ¼ cup corn
- ¼ cup black beans
- ¼ cup diced jicama
- ¼ cup chopped tomatoes
- 2 ounces grilled chicken, cubed
Instructions
- Place quinoa in the bottom of the bowl. Arrange the other ingredients on top and spoon on the dressing.
