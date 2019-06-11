Green Goddess Dressing. I remember tasting it for the first time like it was yesterday. I was a teenager and my sister was a waitress in a fancy restaurant that served the nectar of the goddesses. It had a fresh and zesty flavor, with an underlying earthiness.

I have noticed Green Goddess dressing is no longer on the common list of French, Thousand Island, Ranch, Blue Cheese and vinaigrette dressings. What happened? I’m not sure but I’m bringing back a bright and healthy version of Green Goddess that is very flexible for lots of dishes. Remember, it’s your recipe so make it to please you and your family.

The American Goddess Dressing starts with the basics, we introduce the American Goddess. This is my base dressing which has highlights of basil and chives. Feel free to use other fresh herbs you have on hand. We are serving it on a Cobb Salad. The combination is a great start!

The Grecian Goddess Chicken Kabobs and Salad has all the flavors of Greece. We change out a couple ingredients for the dressing and place it on top of grilled chicken kabobs. Here the dressing becomes a sauce and unites the Greece flavors.

Use the basic dressing and make the following swaps: Use fresh dill and fresh mint in place of the fresh herbs recommended. Be sure to still use the parsley.

