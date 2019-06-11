Goddess Niçoise Salad

Green Goddess Dressing. I remember tasting it for the first time like it was yesterday. I was a teenager and my sister was a waitress in a fancy restaurant that served the nectar of the goddesses. It had a fresh and zesty flavor, with an underlying earthiness.

I have noticed Green Goddess dressing is no longer on the common list of French, Thousand Island, Ranch, Blue Cheese and vinaigrette dressings. What happened? I’m not sure but I’m bringing back a bright and healthy version of Green Goddess that is very flexible for lots of dishes. Remember, it’s your recipe so make it to please you and your family.

Use the basic American Goddess Dressing recipe.

