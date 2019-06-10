If you find making a pound cake intimidating (which you shouldn’t), this easy recipe starts with a cake mix. It is kind of cheating, but it does create a delicious final product.

Quick and Easy Lemon Pound Cake Author: Jean Zerkus Recipe type: Dessert Cuisine: Southern If you find making a pound cake intimidating (which you shouldn't), this easy recipe starts with a cake mix. It is kind of cheating, but it does create a delicious final product. Apricot nectar can usually be found in small cans or a large bottle in the Mexican section of the International food aisle of the grocery or in the juice aisle. It can be substituted with other flavors such as peach or mango but be sure you select a nectar and not a juice. A nectar contains both juice and pureed fruit giving it a thicker texture. Ingredients 1 box lemon cake mix

½ cup sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 cup apricot nectar

4 eggs

GLAZE

Confectioners sugar

Lemon juice Instructions Combine cake mix and sugar. Add vegetable oil and nectar. Add eggs one at a time. Beat until mixture is thoroughly combined. Scraping the bottom of the bowl. Grease and flour a tube pan. Put cake in center of a cold oven and turn on to 350?. Bake for one hour. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes and then turn onto cake plate. Mix the confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice to create a liquid. Drizzle over cake. 3.5.3251

