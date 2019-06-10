Spaghetti Pizza

Kelsey Ballard, May 2019 cover girl, says she keeps meals simple as possible, providing comfort foods and meals everyone will like. This recipe, Spaghetti Pizza, from her own mother, is a favorite.

It takes some pretty refined organizational skills to care for up to 12 kids at a time. Our May 2019 cover girl Kelsey Ballard says she keeps meals simple as possible, providing comfort foods and meals everyone will like. This recipe, from her own mother, is a favorite.

Read Kelsey’s story here:  Kelsey Ballard on a mission to help kids- May 2019.

Spaghetti Pizza
Recipe type: Main
Cuisine: Italian
 
Ingredients
  • 1 16 oz. package spaghetti, regular, thin
  • or angel hair, broken into 2” pieces
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup milk
  • 4 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • ¾ tsp. garlic salt or powder
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ⅔ cup parmesan cheese
  • 2 qts. spaghetti sauce
  • 1 lb. hamburger, browned
  • ¼ lb. small pepperoni
Instructions
  1. Cook spaghetti. Drain. Stir in egg, milk, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, garlic powder, salt, butter, and parmesan cheese. Place in two 9x13” greased baking pans. Bake at 350? for 15 minutes.
  2. Layer pepperoni over spaghetti. Mix sauce with browned hamburger and pour over pepperoni. Top with remaining mozarella cheese. Return to oven and bake until cheese melts.

 

