Kelsey Ballard, May 2019 cover girl, says she keeps meals simple as possible, providing comfort foods and meals everyone will like. This recipe, Spaghetti Pizza, from her own mother, is a favorite.
It takes some pretty refined organizational skills to care for up to 12 kids at a time. Our May 2019 cover girl Kelsey Ballard says she keeps meals simple as possible, providing comfort foods and meals everyone will like. This recipe, from her own mother, is a favorite.
Read Kelsey’s story here: Kelsey Ballard on a mission to help kids- May 2019.
Spaghetti Pizza
Author: Kelsey Ballard
Recipe type: Main
Cuisine: Italian
It takes some pretty refined organizational skills to care for up to 12 kids at a time. Kelsey says she keeps meals simple as possible, providing comfort foods and meals everyone will like. This recipe, from her own mother, is a favorite.
Ingredients
- 1 16 oz. package spaghetti, regular, thin
- or angel hair, broken into 2” pieces
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup milk
- 4 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
- ¾ tsp. garlic salt or powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ cup butter
- ⅔ cup parmesan cheese
- 2 qts. spaghetti sauce
- 1 lb. hamburger, browned
- ¼ lb. small pepperoni
Instructions
- Cook spaghetti. Drain. Stir in egg, milk, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, garlic powder, salt, butter, and parmesan cheese. Place in two 9x13” greased baking pans. Bake at 350? for 15 minutes.
- Layer pepperoni over spaghetti. Mix sauce with browned hamburger and pour over pepperoni. Top with remaining mozarella cheese. Return to oven and bake until cheese melts.
3.5.3251