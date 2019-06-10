Jody’s Blueberry Pound Cake Recipe

Pounds cakes are versatile recipes and adding fresh firm blueberries creates a summery cake that is a true southern classic.

My friend and neighbor Jody Stringfellow enjoys baking pound cakes, and she loves sharing them with friends. She has often shown up at my door with a loaf of pound cake in hand. No reason, just southern hospitality. Her repertoire of pound cakes includes lemon, blueberry, sweet potato, and coconut to name just a few. Her pound cake is a gift made with love.

One of my favorite things about a pound cake is how versatile it can be. It pairs well with fruit, ice cream, and sauces. The pound cake doesn’t need icing, having the perfect flavor and light sweetness, but it can be iced for extra sweetness and to create beautifully decorated works of art. The classic pound cake has earned its place in Southern cuisine.

“For best results use only fresh, firm berries. You will tell the difference if you use frozen berries,“ says Jody. “Lightly coat them in flour, and then gently fold them into the batter. Stop as soon as they are distributed evenly throughout. Don’t over mix.”

See POUND CAKE: A VERSATILE SOUTHERN STAPLE for tips and rules on making the best pound cake.



1 pint fresh blueberries- washed

and well drained

2 sticks of butter or margarine softened

2 cups of sugar

4 eggs

1 ½ tsp. vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

Preheat over to 325?. Grease and flour a tube pan. Cream butter and sugar until fluffy and pale in color. Add eggs one at a time until thoroughly mixed in. Add vanilla and beat until fluffy. Dredge berries with ¼ cup of flour and set aside. Sift remaining flour, baking powder, and salt. Fold flour into batter until well blended. Gently stir in berries. Pour into pan and bake for approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes or until cakes tests done. Place pan on wire rack and cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing from pan.

