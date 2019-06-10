A basic pound cake recipe is like a blank canvas to which you can add different flavors and ingredients, creating endless options. It seems every family has at least one favorite pound cake recipe with tweaks and tips learned over the decades.

One of my favorite things about a pound cake is how versatile it can be. It pairs well with fruit, ice cream, and sauces. The pound cake doesn’t need icing, having the perfect flavor and light sweetness, but it can be iced for extra sweetness and to create beautifully decorated works of art. The classic pound cake has earned its place in Southern cuisine. This Brown Sugar Pound Cake is one of our family favorites.

Both light and dark brown sugar are a mixture of sugar and molasses, with dark brown sugar containing more molasses. Light brown sugar has a delicate flavor while dark brown sugar has a stronger more intense molasses flavor. They can be used interchangeably depending on your personal preference. However, we recommend the light brown sugar for this recipe.

“Pecans are optional to this cake, but really add a great texture and pair well with the molasses flavor of the brown sugar. This cake can be glazed, but it really doesn’t need it,” says Jane.

For a full list of tips and rules for making the best pound cake see Pound Cake:A Versatile Southern Staple.





Ingredients 1 box of light brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

½ lb (2 sticks) butter

½ cup Crisco

5 eggs

3 cups flour

½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans Instructions Grease and flour tube pan. Preheat oven to 325?. Cream butter and Crisco, then add sugar slowly. Beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. Combine vanilla and milk. Sift flour, salt, and baking soda. Alternate mixing flour and milk to the batter, beginning and ending with the flour. Fold in chopped pecans with a spoon until evenly distributed in the batter. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 10 minutes. Turn onto serving plate. 3.5.3251

