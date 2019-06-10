Blueberry Lemon Pound Cake

Fresh blueberries and lemons added to this light and airy pound cake recipe creates a summer treat that is worth the effort.

Sometimes there are happy accidents when preparing a story.

“This isn’t my recipe,” said my friend Jody when I sent her a copy of our story Pound Cakes: A Versatile Southern Staple, to proof read the recipe. I had accidentally pulled the wrong recipe for Jody’s Blueberry Pound Cake. But, in her accommodating southern style, she appeared at my door step the next day with a cake.

“I decided to try the recipe out and it is good,” she said. “This one is so light .”

And she was right. This recipe instructs you to beat the egg whites and then fold them into the batter. Doing this step creates a very light cake texture and the hint of lemon from the zest and juice is a lovely combination with the blueberries.

Her original recipe is delicious (you can find the link at the bottom of this page) but its texture is more like a muffin.

“For best results in both recipes, use only fresh, firm berries. You will tell the difference if you use frozen berries,“ says Jody. “Lightly coat them in flour, and then gently fold them into the batter. Stop as soon as they are distributed evenly throughout. Don’t over mix.”





2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

4 eggs, separated

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup vegetable shortening

2 cups sugar

? cup milk

Grated zest of one fresh lemon

2 cups fresh blueberries

1-2 Tbsp flour for dusting berries

Glaze:

1 ½ cups confectioners sugar

Grated zest of one lemon

Juice of one lemon

Grease and flour pan. Preheat over to 350. Sift the flour with the baking powder and salt and set aside. Beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry, and set aside. Cream the butter and the shortening with sugar until very light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks, one at a time to the batter being sure each is mixed in. Add the flour mixture to the batter alternating with the milk. Begin and end with flour. Stir in the grated lemon zest. Fold in the stiffly beaten egg white . Dust the blueberries with flour and fold into the batter. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and bake in the center of the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes or until cake springs back if lightly pressed in the center. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then gently loosen and flip cake onto serving dish. Cool thoroughly before adding either the glaze or dusting with powdered sugar. Glaze: Sift confectioners sugar in a small mixing bowl. Add the lemon zest and the lemon juice. Stir in the hot water one teaspoon at a time, until glaze is smooth, creamy and good consistency for drizzling consistency.

For all the tips and tricks of making the perfect pound cake- The Pound Cake: A Versatile Southern Staple

