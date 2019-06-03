A book review of Wendy Wax's newest novel.

Best friends who share a birthday, Lauren and Briana were like sisters growing up together after Lauren’s mother, Kendra, took Brianna in when her parents abandoned her in favor of their own life pursuits. The girls thought they were together forever in life, but broken promises and jealousies tore them apart. Now as they approach their 40th birthdays and Lauren’s wedding, they consider the choices made and paths taken in their lives. Can they reconcile?

Now a successful novelist, Lauren returns home from New York to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, with her talented and glamorous fiancé in tow, to claim the wedding dress worn by generations of women in her family. Meanwhile, ex-best friend Bree, a bookstore owner and burgeoning novelist, struggles to fulfill her dreams while juggling an unfaithful husband and kids.

As is true in life, things are not always what they seem. Lauren, whose book sales are down, is struggling with a serious case of writer’s block, while Bree has finally finished the book she has been working on for almost 15 years. As the two ex-best friends struggle to work through their issues with each other, a visitor comes knocking on Kendra’s door forcing her to confront a secret she has kept from Lauren for four decades.

Filled with the inner workings of the publishing industry, My Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding is a story about the power of love, forgiveness, and friendship told through the alternating perspectives of Lauren, Brianna, and Kendra. If you’ve been lucky enough to have a best friend, this book is for you.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says USA Today bestselling author Wendy Wax “writes with breezy wit and keen insight.” Her contemporary women’s fiction explores family, friendship, and self-discovery and has been compared to that of Jennifer Weiner, Jane Green, and Mary Alice Monroe. Her books, A Week at the Lake, While We Were Watching Downton Abbey and her Ten Beach Road novels—Best Beach Ever, One Good Thing, Sunshine Beach, The House On Mermaid Point, Ocean Beach and Ten Beach Road—have been featured in national media such as USA Today, Ladies’ Home Journal, and Woman’s World.

Inspired by a wedding dress in Wendy’s own family, her 15th novel, My Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding, will be released May 14, 2019.

A former broadcaster and the mother of two grown sons, Wendy lives in Atlanta with her husband where she’s traded in her picket fence and gardening gloves for hi-rise living and a desk with a view from the 37th floor.