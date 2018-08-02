2018 Fayette Woman LIVE celebrates 200 issues

Fayette Woman is celebrating 200 issues at the second ever Fayette Woman LIVE on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Camp Southern Ground.

Join cover girls, readers, sponsors and supporters for a power-filled day of connecting, sharing, and relating. Panel and roundtable discussions, demos, entertainment, a picnic lunch, dancing and more are on the agenda.

Discussions will address many topics important to women, including heart health, cancer, aging, career, entrepreneurship, work-life balance, weight loss and fitness, parenting, mentoring, leadership, giving back, writing, car buying, empty nesting, goals… and more!

“We’re so excited about this event,” Joyce Beverly, publisher of Fayette Woman, says. “We like to think of Fayette Woman LIVE as an opportunity to meet the magazine in person. We’re looking forward to celebrating this milestone with our team and all of the people who help make this possible.”

“Honestly, it’s hard for even us to believe we’ve done this 200 times,” Joyce says, “but we’re not even close to being out of stories! We’ll take a minute or two to celebrate and get right back to work on the next issue!”

The 200th Issue Sponsor for this event is Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Presenting sponsors are Cronic Automotive, Panasonic Automotive, and Piedmont Heart Institute

Premium sponsors include Ageless Wellness, Kristi Rapson & Associates, Salone Di Capelli, Heartis of Fayetteville, and The Women Health Specialists.

Community sponsors include ProHealth Physical Therapy and Pilates Studio and State Farm Agent Mark Gray.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Panel and roundtable discussions begin at 10:00. The fun will begin as soon as you get there! Camp Southern Ground is located at 382 Ebenezer Church Rd., Fayetteville.

Tickets are available at 2018fayettewomanlive.eventbrite.com.

