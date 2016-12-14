What is The 70273 Project?

The purpose of The 70273 Project is threefold: commemorate those 70,273 people who were so casually and callously murdered; celebrate and raise awareness of those with special needs who live among us today; and educate all who will listen so that an atrocity like this never happens again. The finished quilts will be completed in all different sizes – something to fit any and every venue where they will be exhibited.

I selected old lace and fabrics to use. Stitch after stitch, I had the impression of being close to these people. It was a sensitive and unique experience. – Cecile Milhau (France)

From choosing the fabrics to designing and making the blocks, my attention is focused solely on each piece. My husband and sons seem to know that this is different from my other projects, and it touches me that they ask questions about it. It has made an impact on them, too. – Caroline Rudisill (USA

The perfect gift.

The perfect party.

The perfect tree.

We hear a lot about being perfect around this time of the year, but you don’t have to be perfect to be wonderful. . .

Between January 1940 and August 1941 through a program called Aktion T4, German Nazis murdered 70,273 physically and mentally disabled people. Assessing physicians never met the person they were evaluating, basing their decisions solely on medical records. When two physicians placed a red X on the bottom of the form, the person was murdered.

People from around the world are making 70,273 quilt blocks to commemorate each person murdered because they weren’t deemed perfect. Guidelines are few and simple:

• blocks must be one of three sizes (3.5” x 6.5” or 6.5” x 9.5” or 9.5” x 12.5”)

• a white base to represent the paper of the medical records

• two red X’s on the white base to represent the death sentence

• a signed Provenance Form from each maker giving me permission to use the blocks.

I launched The 70273 Project on Valentine’s Day 2016, and blocks began coming in right away, each as unique and individual as the person they represent, each Maker with her own unique reasons for making the blocks .

The goal is to have all 70,273 blocks in hand by the end of October 2017. The German Nazis spent 20 months murdering these people, so we’ll spend 20 months

Thanks to Jeanne Hewell-Chambers, I’m doing something that can make a difference. Can you imagine what the world will think when so many works of love hit for the first time? I see people clambering to get there or standing in line in front of the buildings they are displayed in.– Carolyn Katzoff (USA)

Perhaps you’d like to give a perfectly imperfect gift this year and commemorate some perfectly imperfect people you’ll never know. Families, classes, and organizations are making blocks together and creating their own quilts. Individuals are making blocks and dedicating them to specific people they know and love. Grandmothers are making blocks with their grandchildren. Individuals, families, and businesses are making muchly needed and muchly appreciated financial donations to The 70273 Project, Inc. (a non-profit corporation). There are many ways to participate in The 70273 Project, each a gift to yourself, to others, to the memory of these 70273 souls, and to the world at large. I hope you’ll find or place some red and white fabric under your perfectly imperfect tree this year and join in.

