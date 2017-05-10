Vicki Carter is Mother of the Year 2017

Vicki Carter, 42, of Tyrone, was nominated for the 2017 Mother of the Year Award by three of her children, Lucas, Emma, and Mikaila.

Her son Lucas writes: “A mother is often described as a nurturer: someone who helps an individual grow through continuous support both psychically, mentally, and emotionally. She raised four children, homeschooled each of us all while she was furthering her own education by earning her master’s degree.

My mom spent most of her childhood caring for her two brothers and in many ways she learned how to be a mother before she even was one. Yet with all the things she has endured, her attitude never waivers. There’s never a challenge she won’t attempt for her own child, her husband, or a complete stranger. She embodies all the characteristics of a great educator, guide, teacher, and mother. “

Vicki’s daughter Emma also had some inspiring words to say about her mom:

“This mom gives her all to her children, not matter what it takes. She is all about us and would do anything to make us feel loved, safe, cared for, and appreciated. She is a small town girl who loves her husband, job, community, and most of all her children with all of her heart. Often in our everyday lives we fail to recognize the people who hold all the parts together, and my mom is one of those people and deserves to be recognized as such even though she’d never accept the praise.

She is a woman who has faced so many of her own trials, but always overcomes them by giving her best effort. She is someone everyone can rely on, someone everyone loves, and she is irreplaceable.” Mikaila also had some accolades to award to her mother:

“In order to see my mother as mother of the Year, you have to know her. After getting married and having her first child at 19, she did not let the statistics of being a young married mother define her. She pushed each of her children even when the odds were against us. My mother was a student, teacher, and mother all at the same time and still has never complained or asked for anything in return. My mom deserves to have a Mother’s Day that is as spectacular as she is, but as a college student it is difficult to find something in my price range that is as radiant as she is. She does everything simply because she knows her family needs it and that is reward enough for her.”

