Falling in love can give you a special kind of radiance, but you can fake that glow even if your romantic life’s kind of dull at the moment or the luminous effect has worn off after months or years of a relationship (even a happy one). It boils down to the highlighters, blushes, and lip products you use. If your skin is very dry, stick to the cream products as much as possible and go light on powders. Follow these Valentine’s Day makeup tips so you can look your best!

The Best Highlighters for Getting a Glow

Apply this to the tops of your cheekbones, bridge of the nose, at the cupid’s bow, collarbones and anywhere else you’d like a little glow. These are fabulous for getting a subtle sheen, not glitter:

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector (Ulta, $38.00 for powder and $41.00 for liquid), whichever shade works best with your skin tone (Opal is fairly universal if you’re unsure)

Benefit Watt’s Up! (Sephora, $30.00), which is one of the more sparkly options

MAC Mineralize Skinfinish in Soft and Gentle (Macy’s, $34.00)

Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer (Sephora, $26.00)

NARS the Multiple in Copacabana (Nordstrom, $39.00)

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter (Neiman Marcus, $41.00)

When you’re choosing your highlighting product, keep your undertones in mind and try to match them. Do this with your blush as well, so your products complement each other on your cheeks. Champagne shades tend to look best on light to medium skin tones while gold and bronze look best on medium to dark skin tones. Blend well and try to check the finish in different lighting to make sure it looks natural, not glittery. If it passes the test in sunlight, it should look fine anywhere.

The Best Blushes for Flushed Cheeks

Go a little heavier (not a lot!) than usual on the blush and make it the focal point of your makeup when you’re shooting for that happily-in-love look. Look for true roses, pinks, apricots, and other shades that don’t have a lot of brown or beige in them. The brown or beige undertones are perfect for everyday blushes and look natural on almost anyone, but they aren’t the best choices for a romantic look.

Don’t skip the apples of your cheeks for this in-love, flushed look, even if you normally apply your blush higher up on the cheekbones. If you’re still stumped on shade and placement, think of where your cheeks look flushed after a workout and what color they turn. Try:

Clinique Cheek Pop in Rosy Pop or Berry Pop (Clinique.com, $23.00)

MAC Casual Color in Young at Heart (MACCosmetics.com, $23.00), which can be used on lips, too!

MAC Extra Dimension Blush in Rosy Cheeks, Sweets for My Sweet, Wrapped Candy, or Cheeky Bits (MACCosmetics.com, $28.00)

NARS Blush in Angelika, Sin, or Peep Show (Nordstrom, $30.00)

Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glo Duo in Lush & Libido (Sephora, $42.00)

The Best Lip Products for the Finishing Touch

Skip the mattes even though they’re having a moment right now. Glosses (with or without subtle shimmer or plumping qualities), creamy lipsticks, and lip tints give you a just-kissed look and if you choose your color carefully, you can brighten up your complexion even more. Cool-toned pink and berry lip colors are ideal for this look, but if you don’t feel comfortable in those shades, a watermelon pink or vibrant coral (sheer) will give a similar effect. Consider:

Too Faced Lip Injection Glossy in Let’s Flamingle (Sephora, $22.00)

MAC Lipglass in Girl About Town or Nymphette (Ulta, $17.00)

Tarte Double Duty Beauty The Lip Sculptor Double Ended Lipstick & Gloss in Renegade (Ulta, $24.00)

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Primrose (Target, $4.99)

Wet n Wild MegaSlicks Balm Stain Moisturizing Lip Color in A Stiff Pink (Walgreens, $2.99)

Jordana Twist & Shine Moisturizing Balm Stain in Honey Love (Walgreens, $2.99)

Don’t stop at highlighters, blushes, and lip products to get the look of love. Throw in some flirty lashes (with lengthening mascara, subtle false lashes, or professionally-applied extensions), light-reflecting eyeshadow on the lids in champagne, mauve, or soft bronze, and a dewier foundation and/or hydrating primer if your skin has been looking powdery with makeup on because of dry, winter air and heaters. You can always switch back to the less moisturizing products and get a similar effect once the weather warms up again.

