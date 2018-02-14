There is no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to share a little chocolate with your honey. Here are some truly decadent, once-a-year chocolate recipes, as well as some healthy bites. Use good chocolate and you are getting wonderful antioxidants and protection from disease causing free radicals.

Molten Chocolate Cake

This is the simplest molten lava cake I have found. It’s amazing because you can make 2 individual cakes or 20 just by simply scaling the recipe. A sinful treat with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. This recipe is for 4.

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for buttering molds

4 oz. good chocolate (68-78% cacao), chopped into small pieces

4 large eggs (2 eggs plus 2 egg yolks)

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp. flour, plus more for dusting the molds

1 pinch sea salt

Put the butter in a microwave safe bowl and melt in microwave. Remove and add chocolate and stir until chocolate has melted.

Crack two eggs into a bowl. Separate the other 2 eggs and discard whites, adding yolks to the bowl. Add the sugar and whisk until light and thick, about 1 minute. Add egg mixture and 2 teaspoons flour and pinch of salt to the melted chocolate mixture. Stir to combine completely.

Carefully and thoroughly butter and lightly flour 4 (4-oz.) molds, ramekins or glass custard bowls. Don’t miss any spots. Tap out all excess flour. Divide the batter among the molds. (At this point you can refrigerate them for up to 3 hours; just bring back to room temperature before baking.)

Preheat oven to 450º. Put the molds on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until the cakes have puffed slightly, the tops are barely set and cakes still jiggle when shaken, 7-9 minutes (better underbaked than overbaked). Let sit 1 minute.

Put plate on top of ramekin and carefully invert cake. Let it sit for about 10 seconds, then lift up the ramekin. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Serve immediately with ice cream, sorbet or whipped cream.

Chocolate Dipped Fig Truffles

I first shared this recipe at a Cancer Wellness cooking class. In moderation, this is a decadent and healthy treat.

9 oz. Medjol Dates

9 oz. dried figs, stems removed

1 cup almonds, ground fine

1 Tbsp. cocoa

1 tsp. finely grated orange zest

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 dash vanilla extract

4 oz. 70% or higher Chocolate, broken into pieces

Roughly chop the dates and figs and place in a food processor. Add the almonds, cocoa, zest, cinnamon, and vanilla and process to combine well. The mixture should hold together easily when squeezed into a ball. If the mixture is too dry add a squeeze of orange juice to moisten. Shape into walnut sized balls.

Warm chocolate until melted. Dip each truffle in the chocolate until coated. Drain. Refrigerate to set.

Makes dozens, but leftovers can be frozen.

Be My Valentine’s Irish Cream

This Irish Cream is a lavish gift shared with me over Christmas from my friend, Kim Treat. Use the best Irish whiskey you can afford. This is a lovely way to warm up your sweetie! I think this is much better than Bailey’s Irish Cream. Make it an extra special treat by pouring some in your favorite cocoa. Enjoy!

1 2/3 Cups good Irish whiskey (I used Jamisons)

1 cup heavy cream

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbsp. chocolate syrup (Hershey’s is good)

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. cold strong coffee

Mix together in a blender. Transfer to airtight containers and refrigerate.

Pots de Crème au Chocolat

Pot de Creme was one of the first “fancy” desserts I learned how to cook from my friend Sharon back in college. These are very rich and a perfect once a year Valentine’s Day treat. Make small servings unless you are sharing. I make about 8 servings with this recipe. I use 8 oz custard bowls and fill them less than half way. You can split the recipe in half if you don’t need this much.

9 ounces high-quality chocolate (at least 70% cocoa), broken apart

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups heavy cream, divided

6 large egg yolks

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. confectioners’ sugar

Place the chocolate in a blender and roughly chop it by pulsing 2 or 3 times. Set aside.

Whisk the milk, 1 cup cream, egg yolks, granulated sugar and salt in a heavy-bottomed medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly with a heatproof spatula or whisk, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the spatula and almost boiling. minutes. This is a traditional custard and should take 5-6 minutes.

Immediately pour the hot milk mixture over the chocolate in the blender. Cover and pulse a few to incorporate the chocolate. Now, blend until combined and smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. Divide the chocolate mixture among ramekins or small cups and refrigerate until set, about 2 hours.

Whip the remaining 1/2 cup cream and the confectioners’ sugar with a mixer or in the blender until soft peaks form. Top the chilled pots de creme with whipped cream.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Balls

These nuggets of goodness are delicious and good for you! These are great when you need a quick pick me up after a work out or in the afternoon.

1 cup old fashioned oats

¼ cup ground flax seed

2 tsp. chia Seeds

½ tsp. cinnamon

3 Tbsp. Raw Honey

¼ cup natural peanut butter

½ tsp vanilla

½ scoop whey protein (I use unflavored, but you can use vanilla or chocolate)

¼ cup chocolate chips

Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the mixture becomes dough like and holds together. Roll into 1 inch balls. These energy balls can be frozen and stored in a zip bag for months (or as long as they last!!).

