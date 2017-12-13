Tomatillos look like little green tomatoes wrapped in paper. Citrusy and less acidic than a red tomato, they are great roasted or blended into a sauce raw. Serve this Tomatillo salsa with Jicama slices and blue corn tortillas for a pretty and healthy presentation.



Print Tomatillo Salsa Author: Nancy Jaworski Recipe type: Appetizer Ingredients 1 lb. tomatillos, hulled and rinsed

½ large sweet onion, coarsely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 serrano or jalapeno chili pepper, seeded and minced

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 cup vegetable stock

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp. fresh oregano

After removing paper husk and rinsing tomatillos, cut each in half. Place in a medium saucepan. Add onion, garlic, peppers, cumin and vegetable stock. Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low, simmer until tomatillos are soft. This will take about 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly. Place tomatillo mixture, salt, cilantro and oregano in blender or food processor. Process the mixture until smooth. Let cool completely and serve with tortilla chips.

