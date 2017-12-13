Tomatillos look like little green tomatoes wrapped in paper. Citrusy and less acidic than a red tomato, they are great roasted or blended into a sauce raw. Serve this Tomatillo salsa with Jicama slices and blue corn tortillas for a pretty and healthy presentation.
Tomatillo Salsa
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
- 1 lb. tomatillos, hulled and rinsed
- ½ large sweet onion, coarsely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 serrano or jalapeno chili pepper, seeded and minced
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro
- 1 Tbsp. fresh oregano
- 1 tsp. salt, or to taste.
Instructions
- After removing paper husk and rinsing tomatillos, cut each in half.
- Place in a medium saucepan.
- Add onion, garlic, peppers, cumin and vegetable stock.
- Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low, simmer until tomatillos are soft.
- This will take about 10 to 15 minutes.
- Let cool slightly.
- Place tomatillo mixture, salt, cilantro and oregano in blender or food processor.
- Process the mixture until smooth.
- Let cool completely and serve with tortilla chips.
