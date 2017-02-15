The winter shoes review

Next to diamonds, shoes could easily be considered a girl’s best friend. Have you ever wondered what fuels our love affair with footwear? One reason might be that shoes don’t discriminate. They are forgiving and loyal. Regardless of age, size, and shape, a gorgeous pair of shoes can make a woman feel like she’s walking on air. Keep reading to find out which essential styles you need in your closet right now. (And what to wear with them!)

Pointed Pumps: Pumps are the LBD of footwear. (They’re that essential!) A sleek pair of pointed pumps will instantly make your legs look longer and leaner, while adding a touch of sophistication to your outfit. Pumps are so versatile; they look great when paired with everything from ankle pants and blouse to a bodycon dress. You will want to invest in a pair of black, nude, and taupe or grey pumps, so you are ready for every occasion. If you are taller and prefer a smaller heel, then look for a kitten heel or flat. For petite ladies, try to find a comfortable 2-3” high heel.

Ankle Boots (or booties): Especially during the winter months, a trendy pair of ankle boots can give your style a boost. Trendy leather ankle boots are a great way to add some pizazz to a plain A-line skirt-and-cardigan combo. Look for boots made from colored suede or buttery-soft leather. A pair of distinctive colored ankle boots (think: rich burgundy or dark teal suede) will instantly make your outfit more interesting. Remember, booties look best when worn with cuffed skinny jeans, or else paired with a dress and opaque tights.

Loafers: Next time you head out to do errands, kick your casual street shoes aside and slip on a pair of chic loafers instead. They’re basically the new ballet flat. One idea for a casual chic look is to pair leather loafers with skinny jeans, an oversized sweater, blazer, and a matching crossbody purse. Another outfit idea is to wear colored suede loafers with rolled-up boyfriend jeans, a casual tee, and a bomber jacket.

Printed mid-pump heels: From leopard print to floral patterns to plaids, printed pumps add a distinctive, feminine touch to everyday ensembles. Remember to keep your outfit relatively tame, so the shoe pattern can really pop. For example, if you are wearing leopard-print heels, pair them with cuffed jeans, a simple black top, and a camel-colored coat. For a black-and-white plaid heel, pair with a bold jewel tone top and black ankle pants.

Duck Boots: This trusty boot is a basic necessity during the cold, rainy winter months. However, duck boots can be dressed up to look chic and comfortable while keeping your toes warm and dry (plus, they’re the latest fashion fad!). Start with a pair of camel and black boots, and wear them with a plaid chambray shirt underneath a cable-knit sweater, and black leggings. Add thick, slouchy socks peeking up over the tops of the boots.

Over the Knee Boots: No matter what your personal style preference prescribes, OTK boots should be considered as one of your closet staples. Style the boots with leggings, a tight sweater, and a long vest. If you think this look is a bit too spicy, go with a monotone outfit and low heels.

Riding Boots: Riding boots have been in style for several years, and they aren’t going anywhere! Instead of basic black, opt for camel-colored boots. One outfit idea includes camel-colored leather boots tucked into dark denim skinny jeans and paired with a heather grey sweater underneath a navy quilted vest. Top the outfit off with a navy-and-white polka dot scarf and a camel bag. For a cute work outfit, swap out the jeans for a black pencil skirt and black tights. Instead of a vest, wear a pinstripe button-up top underneath the grey sweater and add a belt.

Metallic Stilettos: A pair of sexy, metallic evening shoes is a must-have for any closet, as they are the perfect match for a cocktail dress or formal dress. If you typically wear jewel tones or taupe, look for a shoe that is muted gold or dark bronze in color. If you prefer to don formal wear in sleek silver tones, greys or blues, look for a silver shoe instead.

A Work of Art: In addition to all the essentials, every woman should own at least one pair of shoes that is a true work of art. This one-of-a-kind shoe doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive or designer-brand; it could be a vintage heirloom, a pair of authentic cowboy boots, or even a funky thrift store find.

Use this guide of footwear essentials as you dive into your own shoe collection, or hit the shops to fill in the gaps. As you shop, be sure to evaluate comfort and quality, and remember to seek out pieces that fit your individual style.

